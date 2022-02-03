How about some Bob Dylan on a cold Thursday in Central Texas? The districts for the area’s largest schools, they are a-changin’.
The University Interscholastic League unveiled its 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment plan for the state’s 1,500 institutions’ football, basketball and volleyball programs Thursday, and it will be different starting next fall for Temple, Belton and Lake Belton.
Temple, the lone hyper-local Class 6A, is still in Region II’s District 12-6A but some of the opponents are different. Familiar foes Bryan, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights remain while Hutto, Pflugerville Weiss and Hewitt Midway slide in for departed Killeen ISD schools.
As was previously known, Belton High dropped into 5A Division II and its football team was slotted into 11-5A-II, which is in Region III, with Elgin, Killeen Chaparral, Leander Rouse, Pflugerville, Pflugerville Connally and Waco University.
In basketball and volleyball, Belton and Lake Belton are in District 22-5A, also Region III, with Killeen, Chaparral, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Shoemaker, Waco and University.
Lake Belton’s football team, entering its third season and first as a playoff-eligible program, was placed in District 4-5A-I with Cleburne, Granbury, Killeen, Ellison, Shoemaker, Midlothian, Red Oak and Waco.
The Broncos were a 4A athletic program during their first two years.
The biennial shuffling of other sports will be announced in the coming weeks.
As for football at the area’s smaller schools, there were also some changes but nothing too drastic or, perhaps, unexpected.
At the 4A level, Salado and Gatesville are in 11-4A-II with Madisonville, Robinson and Waco Connally. Jarrell is in 13-4A-II along with Austin Achieve, Geronimo Navarro, Lago Vista, Manor New Tech and Wimberley.
Academy, Cameron Yoe, Troy, Rockdale, Lorena and Franklin – the latter two won state championships in 2021 – make up District 11-3A-I.
Rogers is a District 13-3A-II representative with Buffalo, Clifton, Elkhart, Florence and Lexington.
Area 2A football teams experienced a bit of a shake up. Holland will compete in 13-2A-I with Flatonia, Hearne, Schulenburg, Thorndale, Thrall and Weimar.
Meanwhile, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody and Rosebud-Lott joined Bosqueville, Crawford, Marlin, Riesel and Valley Mills in District 8-2A-I.
Bartlett and Granger are District 13-2A-II members with Bremond, Chilton, Iola and Milano.
Buckholts, Calvert, Dime Box and Oglesby are grouped in six-man District 11-1A-II.
Districts differ for some small schools in basketball and volleyball and all of the alignments can be view on the UIL's website by clicking here.
“We feel good. Being 5A-DII, it matches the numbers we feel like we have in school and where we compete at. As far as the teams we’re with, we feel like we matchup with them. They are more our size, our speed, and we’ll be able to get after it a little bit and have some fun.