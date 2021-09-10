WHITNEY — The Rogers Eagles and Whitney Wildcats went back and forth before the Eagles pulled away with 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure a 48-33 victory Friday night.
The Rileys were the life of the Eagles offense as Riley Dolgener ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, while Christian Riley threw for one TD and ran for the clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter. Riley finished with 142 yards on 13 carries as Rogers produced 346 rushing yards.
Jordan Werner pulled in two second-quarter touchdown catches for Rogers (2-1), a 24-yard pass from Riley and a 37-yard throw from Dolgener that gave the Eagles a 21-19 halftime lead.
The Eagles managed to slow Whitney (1-2) with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
ROGERS 48, WHITNEY 33
Rogers 0 21 14 13 — 48
Whitney 7 12 14 0 — 33
Whit — 19 pass from Garrett Peacock (Dalton Wooten kick)
Rog — Riley Dolgener 2 run (Baldemara Arzola kick)
Whit — Kaden Tanner 6 pass from Peacock (kick failed)
Rog — Jordan Werner 24 pass from Christian Riley (Arzola kick)
Whit — Mason Seeley 38 run (2-point attempt failed)
Rog — Blayne Hoelscher 19 pass from Dolgener (Arzola kick)
Rog — Werner 37 pass from Dolgener (Arzola kick)
Whit — Kolt Byrd 44 pass from Peacock (Byrd run)
Rog — Dolgener 1 run (Arzola kick)
Whit — Peacock 13 run (2-point attempt failed)
Rog — Garrett Wolfe 2 run (Arzola kick)
Rog — Riley 10 run (2-point attempt failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Whi
First downs 23 23
Rushes-yards 46-346 19-157
Passing yards 119 248
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-12-0 24-40-2
Punts-average 1-37.0 1-49.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-48 6-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Christian Riley 13-142, Dolgener 14-67, Zach Davis 8-59, Wolfe 5-48, Ivan Lopez 4-17, Karsen Gomez 1-9, Jackson Landeros 1-4; Whitney: Seely 3-51, Peacock 5-38, Newton 6-16, Wooten 3-29, Tanner 1-15, Byrd 1-8.
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 7-11-0-95, Riley 1-1-0-24; Whitney: Peacock 24-40-2-248.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Jordan Werner 2-61, Hoelscher 3-32, Alex Vargas 2-14, Riley 1-11; Whitney: Jaxon Montgomery 7-68, Tanner 8-55, Byrd 2-45, Newton 3-21, Seely 1-20, Marcus Wilson 1-18.
Franklin 41
Cameron Yoe 21
CAMERON — Cameron Yoe scored twice in the third quarter to pull within a touchdown, but Franklin quelled the rally and handed the Yoeman their third loss in as many games.
The Lions (3-0) racked up 435 yards — 332 of which were on the ground, led by Bobby Washington’s 142-yard performance.
Franklin led 28-7 in the third when Ryan Muniz found Trayjen Wilcox with a 5-yard scoring pass, and Phaibian Bynaum scored on a 25-yard run to close the gap to 28-21.
But the Washington brothers put the game away, first with a 1-yard scoring run by Bryson Washington to make it 35-21, and brother Bobby followed with a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to provide the final score.
FRANKLIN 41, CAMERON YOE 21
Franklin 7 14 7 13 — 41
Yoe 7 0 14 0 — 21
Fra — Bryson Washington 1 run (kick good)
Yoe — Phaibian Bynaum 60 pass from Ryan Muniz (Jesse Martinez kick)
Fra — Hayden Helton 54 pass from Marcus Wade (kick failed)
Fra — Bobby Washington 76 run (run good)
Fra — Malcom Murphy 63 run (kick good)
Yoe — Trayjen Wilcox 5 pass from Muniz (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Bynaum 25 run (Martinez kick)
Fra — Bryson Washington 1 run (kick good)
Fra — Bobby Washington 17 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Fra Yoe
First downs 18 15
Rushes-yards 42-336 32-112
Passing yards 99 146
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-6-0 11-22-3
Punts-average 4-30.5 4-31.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-75 2-10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Franklin: Bobby Washington 17-142, Murphy 5-103, Bryson Washington 10-86, Darren Daughtery 1-2, Ike Eaton 1-(-5), Wade 3-(-7); Yoe: Bynaum 17-73, Muniz 9-25, Kason Goolsby 2-17, Pharrell Hemphill 4-(-3).
PASSING — Franklin: Wade 2-4-0-67; Yoe: Muniz 11-22-3-146.
RECEIVING — Franklin: Helton 2-67, Braden Smith 1-19, Murphy 1-13; Yoe: Wilcox 4-51, Jaidyn Sanchez 4-14, Bynaum 1-60, Hemphill 1-8.
Holy Trinity Cath. 68
Keene 26
Zaylin Blackwood scored six of Holy Trinity Catholic’s 10 touchdowns and led the Celtics (2-1) to a convincing victory over Keene in six-man action.
The Chargers (1-2) had no answer for Blackwood, who rushed for 279 yards on 17 carries and caught two passes for 74 yards — one a 45-yard touchdown from Jace Martin.
Keene actually held the lead twice, with the first being 14-12 in the second quarter that was erased by a 45-yard Blackwood scoring run. The Chargers then built a 26-24 lead in the third, only to see it evaporate with the 45-yard Martin-to-Blackwood scoring connection.
Martin completed five of 13 passes for 123 yards.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC 68, KEENE 26
Keene 8 6 12 0 — 26
Holy Trinity 12 0 28 28 — 68
HT — Zaylin Blackwood 22 run (kick failed)
HT — Blackwood 7 run (kick failed)
Kee — Walker Davis 3 run (Christian Hensley kick)
Kee — Jayden Bailey 8 run (kick failed)
HT — Blackwood 45 run (kick failed)
Kee — Bailey 24 run (kick failed)
Kee — Noah Lewis 23 pass from Grayson Stanton (kick failed)
HT — Neri Navarro 37 pass from Jace Martin (kick failed)
HT — Blackwood 45 pass from Martin (Austin Morgan kick)
HT — Blackwood 35 run (Morgan kick)
HT — Martin 20 run (Morgan kick)
HT — Blackwood 23 run (kick failed)
HT — Austin Belbeck 52 pass from Blackwood (Morgan kick)
HT — Trent Lockhart 4 pass from Belbeck (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Kee HT
First downs 7 6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holy Trinity: Blackwood 17-279, David Thang 5-32, Martin 2-10, Jacob Freytag 1-4.
PASSING — Holy Trinity: Martin 5-13-1-123, Blackwood 2-2-0-55, Belbeck 1-3-0-4.
RECEIVING — Holy Trinity: Christian Denapan 3-37, Blackwood 2-74, Belbeck 1-52, Navarro 1-37, Lockhart 1-4, Martin 1-3.
— Reported by Ike Eichelkraut
Academy 41
Groesbeck 20
GROESBECK — The Academy Bumblebees (3-0) remained undefeated with a victory over the Groesbeck Goats (2-1).
No other information was reported before press time.
Stephenville 48
Salado 21
STEPHENVILLE — The Salado Eagles (1-2) fell to the Stephenville Yellow Jackets (3-0).
No other information was reported before press time.
Robinson 28
Troy 20 (2OT)
TROY — The Troy Trojans (0-3) fell in double overtime to the Robinson Rockets (1-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Rockdale 35
Lexington 14
ROCKDALE — The Rockdale Tigers (2-1) knocked off the Lexington Eagles (1-2) to win for the second straight week.
No other information was reported before press time.
Lorena 54
Gatesville 0
LORENA — The Lorena Leopards (1-2) shut out the Gatesville Hornets (1-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Rosebud-Lott 40
Stamford 14
WEATHERFORD — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (3-0) kept their unblemished record intact with a victory over the Stamford Bulldogs (1-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Hubbard 44
Moody 38
HUBBARD — The Hubbard Jaguars (3-0) held off the Moody Bearcats (1-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
Florence 48
Bruceville-Eddy 18
FLORENCE — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (0-3) fell to the Florence Buffaloes (2-1).
No other information was reported before press time.
Bartlett 37
Meridian 8
BARTLETT — The Bartlett Bulldogs (2-1) charged past the Meridian Yellow Jackets (0-3).
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 54
Frost 12
FROST — The Granger Lions (2-0) stayed unbeaten by burying the Frost Polar Bears (1-2).
No other information was reported before press time.
RR Concordia 42
Buckholts 32
ROUND ROCK — The Round Rock Concordia Cardinals (2-1) held off the Buckholts Badgers (1-2) in six-man action.
No other information was reported before press time.