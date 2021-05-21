MADISONVILLE — The Troy Trojanettes’ season may have come to a close Friday night, but they made sure the final game was a memorable one.
Down by five runs, Troy rallied late but came up short in an 8-7 loss to Diboll as the Lady Jacks closed out the Class 3A Region III softball semifinal series in Game 2 at Lady Mustang Field.
“We are a young squad,” Troy coach Kyle Allred said. “I’m proud of them, and that’s what I told them: ‘You fought hard. You didn’t quit and I’m happy with that.’”
Trailing 8-3 entering the sixth inning, the Trojanettes (24-11) got a little help from the Lady Jacks (32-5) to push across four runs and cut the gap to 8-7.
Andrea Quintero led off the inning with a walk, and Bailey Oosse followed with a single to left for one of just three hits Troy had on the night. After Diboll recorded an out, Kylie Allred was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Caton Letbetter was plunked to bring in the first run of the inning. With two outs, Liliana Garcia hit a fly ball that Diboll center fielder Zayda Perez dropped, allowing all three runners to score to cut the deficit to 8-7. A flyout got the Lady Jacks out of the inning, and Troy went down in order in the seventh to end it.
“They did good,” Kyle Allred said. “They got down, and they played their way back into the game. We’ve done it all year, so I just let them play their game.”
Diboll pitcher Kayla Palomino, who struck out 14 in the Lady Jacks’ 6-0 win in the opening game on Thursday, struck out six Friday but wasn’t as dominant as Troy got to her early.
Allred was hit by a pitch to begin the game and stole second before Ariel Yanez reached on an error, allowing Allred to score for the Trojanettes’ 1-0 lead.
“That relaxes you a lot,” Kyle Allred said. “When we score that run, I told them, ‘Well, you’ve already done one thing you didn’t do yesterday.’ That kind of relaxed everybody. She’s one of the better pitchers we’ve seen.”
The Lady Jacks, who will play Academy or East Bernard next week in the regional final, didn’t wait long to answer. They scored two runs in the bottom of the first and added four in the second to build a 6-2 advantage.
Layni Tanner had an RBI triple in the fifth for the Trojanettes, and Letbetter had a solo home run in the third. Hailey Fuentes led Diboll with two doubles in her 2-for-4 performance.