Success is measured many ways.
Last Thursday night, the gauge happened to be dancing.
Temple’s thrilling 27-24 victory over Killeen Shoemaker at Leo Buckley Stadium earned the Wildcats a District 12-6A championship — the program’s first outright league title since 2015 and its first in the state’s highest classification since 2007.
The party started immediately after the final second ticked off the clock and included a guest not normally known for wearing his celebratory emotions on his sleeve.
“That’s why I wanted to go overboard because I know sometimes they kind of look at me and are like, ‘Alright, are we supposed to celebrate this?’ I went in the locker room and started dancing,” said Temple head coach Scott Stewart, who before letting the music take over in the locker room, hoisted a coveted gold ball trophy high over his head during a buzzing postgame huddle then was swarmed by ecstatic albeit sweaty players. “(An outright district championship) doesn’t happen around here near as often as people think, as much success as this town has had. And, I’m sure going to enjoy it.
“I have always struggled with enjoying the moment. I was raised by a man, you throw for 388 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and he wants to talk about the interception. And I share that personality. As I get older, I really try to enjoy those moments.”
The Wildcats could bask in their accomplishment because — in part — running back Samari Howard rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Humberto Arizmendi added a career-high 139 yards on the ground, and Mikal Harrison-Pilot caught one TD then turned, twisted and dived his way into the end zone with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter for a touchdown that stood as the game-winning points after defensive linemen Jayven Taylor, Eric Shorter and Jaylon Jackson stopped Grey Wolves standout running back Devin Brown for a loss of 1 on fourth-and-1.
As Howard said in the aftermath, it was a fulfilling outcome to what amounted to Temple’s biggest game of the season so far.
“It’s so satisfying right now. I have never been so happy in my life. The fact that we just did that, I just appreciate all that we have been through because it prepared us for this moment right here,” Howard said after the game. “I’m just so thankful. These boys are different. I’m honored to be a part of it.”
And now, it’s on to the next task at hand, keeping momentum gained over the course of a six-game winning streak and closing out the regular season with emphasis.
“We are practicing out there like it’s the last game we are ever going to play,” Stewart said. “I hate to correlate two good days of practice and then go out and lay an egg, but the energy has been very good. The message I’ve said, we’ve all been shown — powers beyond our own — anything can be taken away from you at any point. So, we need to play like this is our last game we’re going to play.”
This week
In the wake of a monthlong delay at the start of the season to accommodate coronavirus pandemic precautions, it’s a bit odd to gaze at the calendar, see that this is the fourth week of November and realize that Temple (8-1, 6-0) still has one regular-season game to go in a season unlike any other.
So the Wildcats, with the 12-6A championship and the district’s No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Division II playoffs in tow, are preparing this week for a Friday night finale against Killeen (2-5, 1-4) at Wildcat Stadium.
Coached by Neal Searcy, the Kangaroos have lost two straight — 45-27 to Bryan and 52-23 to Harker Heights — but still feature senior running back and perennial offensive threat Kadarius Marshall and the overall team speed that Stewart recognizes in all KISD programs.
“The fact that one town has that many athletes — you hope they keep building schools,” Stewart joked. “(Killeen is) unbelievably athletic in their skill positions. I don’t know if they are as big as they have been on their offensive and defensive lines, but they play hard. It hasn’t fallen their way some, but Coach Searcy has done a good job over there.”
The next two weeks
While a pair of 12-6A matchups that had been previously postponed because of COVID-19 are made up next week, Temple is idle. The Wildcats, if the coronavirus steers clear, will host 11-6A’s Waxahachie in the bi-district round the week of Dec. 11.
Giving thanks
Practicing the week of Thanksgiving is a treasured opportunity. Usually, the season has reached the second or third round of the playoffs when Turkey Day rolls around. That there is football still to be played is something for which to be thankful, and a few Wildcats shared some of what they are grateful for as the holiday approaches.
Arizmendi: “I’m thankful to be able to get almost through the year. It’s been crazy with COVID and everything. I’m glad that all my friends and family are healthy and still here.”
Allen Camacho, offensive lineman: “I’m thankful for just being able to play football and thankful for this bond we created. That’s what I’m thankful for.”
Taurean York, linebacker: “I’m thankful for the perseverance and the poise that we have been able to show this season.”
Harrison-Pilot: “My family, my friends, just anyone a part of my life that has helped build me up. This program, too. I’m thankful for all of this.”