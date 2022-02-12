JARRELL — Lake Belton trailed by four at halftime and three going into the final quarter Saturday but delivered key plays down the stretch to eke out a thrilling 30-26 victory over Taylor in a District 19-4A girls basketball playoff play-in game.
Bella Hinds’ bucket broke a 26-all tie and, after hauling in an offensive rebound off a missed free throw, Trinity Fly was fouled and made both shots from the line with about 7 seconds left to ultimately secure the Lady Broncos’ second consecutive trip to the postseason in as many seasons as a program.
Lake Belton (20-10), which split with the Lady Ducks during the regular season, advanced to face 20-4A top seed La Grange at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Rockdale. Taylor wrapped up its season at 10-20.
“We struggled to score. (Taylor) did some things that definitely made us work and we had some people step up and score that we don’t usually rely on for that,” Lake Belton head coach Taylor Bell said. “Defensively, we’ve been solid all year, so we were proud of our effort. It was just a big team win for us.”
Fly finished with a team-high seven points. Madison Lux had six points, and Hinds, Cassidy Gladney and Alannah Thompson posted five each.
Ansley Reed paced the Ducks with 11 points.
As for the bi-district round rematch against La Grange in the identical location as the teams’ encounter last season, Bell said her team is more prepared this time around.
“It’s going to be tough because they are a great team but we have matured so much,” Bell said.