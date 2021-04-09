HOLLAND — In their 16 wins heading into Friday night’s District 27-2A matchup with the Granger Lions, the Holland Hornets had scored at least 10 runs in 13 of them.
And the Lions had given up at least 10 runs in 10 of their 14 games.
It seemed early on like both were going to add to those tallies but the host Hornets settled on a 9-1 victory while improving to 17-7 overall and 8-1 in league play, one game out of first place.
Granger fell to 3-12, 3-6.
Holland scored five runs in the first inning and looked well on its way to yet another 10-run ballgame. The first three batters in the lineup reached safely on a single, an error and a hit by a pitch before the Lions recorded an out. Then, a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Ethan Botts scored leadoff hitter Ayden Tomasek.
Kyle Frei walked to reload the bases before back-to-back RBI singles by Ethan Hohhertz and Cole Ralston made it 4-0. Asthon Morris then closed out the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly to right for a 5-0 lead.
That was more than enough runs for Frei, who was brilliant on the mound. Granger’s only base runner through the first four innings reached on a dropped fly ball.
Frei gave up his first hit in the fifth when Granger’s Nathan Tucker led off the inning with a double to the center field wall for the game’s lone extra-base hit. DJ McLelland followed by reaching on an error off a hard hit ground ball. But Frei got a pop out, a ground out, and a caught stealing to get out of the inning with his team already up 9-0 — after they had added a run in the third and three in the fourth.
The Hornets had the opportunity to get to the double-digit mark and end the game on the run-rule in the fifth after Jose Arzola and Klay Pursche had back-to-back one-out singles. But Botts flew out to right, sending Arzola to third, and Frei flew out to short.
Granger finally hit the scoreboard in the sixth. Thomas Rhoades singled with one out then Johnny Ryder followed with a ground ball to first, and the throw to second was wide, allowing Rhoades to advance to third. Rhoades, though, was thrown out trying to score when Donnie Cantwell hit a grounder to third. Isaac Lizardo followed with a single to right, scoring Ryder for the Lions’ lone run.
After the Hornets failed to score in the sixth, Frei finished the game by striking out the side in the seventh.