BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 8, Southwestern 6
UMHB 003 100 004 — 8 10 0
S’western 300 001 002 — 6 9 1
Gerda, Palczeski (2), Haynes (5), Roberts (7), Cromie (9) and Rodriguez. Brown, Hardin (7) and Vaqueo. W—Roberts. L—Hardin. 2B—M: Betts; S: Mims.
Records — UMHB 10-15; Southwestern 20-6.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 5, Harker Heights 4
Heights 201 000 1 — 4 4 3
Temple 000 301 1 — 5 6 1
Reaves, Rogers (4), Saiz (4) and Mercado. Hull, Padilla (1), I. Ramos (7) and A. Ramos. W—I. Ramos. L—Saiz. 2B—H: Reaves; T: Jackson.
Records — Harker Heights 12-12, 4-3; Temple 9-16, 3-6.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 11, Killeen 1 (5)
Killeen 100 00 — 1 0 0
Lake 350 03 — 11 11 0
Pettijohn, Hanusch (2) and Trcka. Gerrard and Jones. W—Gerrard. L—Pettijohn. 3B—L: Co.Bartz. 2B—L: Brazzle 2, McGehee, Davis.
Records — Killeen 12-10, 5-4; Lake Belton 18-5, 9-0.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Belton 4, Killeen Chaparral 3
Holland 13, Bremond 1
Lampasas 4, Jarrell 3
SOFTBALL
DISTRICT 22-5A
Lake Belton 15, Killeen Shoemaker 0 (4)
Shoemaker 000 0 — 0 0 4
Lake 602 7 — 15 12 0
W—Fredrick. HR—L: C.Schultz, Shima-bukuro. 2B—L: Jensen, Lux.
Records — Shoemaker 18-12, 7-5; Lake Belton 25-4, 12-0.
Belton 11, Killeen Chaparral 1 (5)
Chaparral 000 01 — 1 2 6
Belton 040 43 — 11 6 1
Edwards and Romero. Davila and Curran. W—Davila. L—Edwards. 3B—B: Curran. 2B—B: Curran.
Records — Chaparral 0-27, 0-12; Belton 15-10-2, 10-2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 5, Academy 2
Academy 002 000 0 — 2 6 2
Rogers 200 210 x — 5 7 2
McGuire and Trombley. Mucha and Quinones. W—Mucha. L—McGuire. 2B—A: Quinn, White; R: Alonzo.
Records — Academy 20-8, 6-5; Rogers 18-6, 8-3.
Tuesday’s Other Scores
Temple 10, Hutto 3