Le-Net Franklin knows what it takes to make a winning softball team.
In her first season as Temple’s head coach, Franklin has shared her experiences as a dominant high school and collegiate athlete with a group of players eager to learn and build on last year’s success.
So far, the Tem-Cats have been all ears when their coach speaks.
“Having a new coaching staff isn’t easy and buying into a whole new thought process also isn’t easy, but these kids have definitely put in the work,” said Franklin, who took over the program after four-year head coach Jessica Harborth took the same position in Lampasas. “They’ve learned how to take the thought process and apply it on the field, physically, to put it all together. It’s been exciting to see.”
Before joining Temple, Franklin spent last year as an assistant volleyball, softball and powerlifting coach at Academy, where the Lady Bees’ softball team finished 24-11 with an appearance in the Class 3A regional semifinals.
Franklin graduated from Belton in 2005 and played for Temple College, where she was named an NJCAA All-American twice. From there, she helped Florida reach the College World Series.
“When I tell you she makes us work, I mean it 100 percent,” senior Madison Wacker said. “She pushes us because she knows what we’re capable of and how much work it takes to be good. She wants nothing but the best for us and her drive to make us better is so awesome.”
The Tem-Cats — who open their season today with a District 12-6A contest at Harker Heights — are coming off a memorable season that included the end of a four-year playoff drought. After downing Longview in the Class 6A bi-district round, the Tem-Cats were swept by Wylie and finished the year 20-15.
Temple graduated seven players from that group and the returners are eager to prove that last year was a stepping stone and not a fluke.
“(Last year) let us know that we can do it,” senior Hayli Hesse said. “There were people who doubted us and we proved them wrong. We even made it past the first round. I think it’s something we can do again this year.”
Temple features five seniors in Kezeagia Johnson-Harris, Analisia Salazar, Paysee Crow, Wacker and Hesse, along with two juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen. Hesse and sophomore Alena Salazar will be Temple’s primary pitchers, while Franklin believes the Tem-Cats’ defense will be their bread-and-butter.
“We have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to this year,” Franklin said. “Temple is a special place for me to start my (head coaching) career. For the first time, I can fully implement what I know from the game, and these girls have taken what I’ve said and used it. I’m excited to be a part of Temple ISD and it’s going to be shown.”
Belton to rely on mix of experience and youth
The Lady Tigers welcome 10 freshmen to their varsity squad just a year after going undefeated through 12-6A and reaching the regional semifinals. The freshmen make up exactly one half of 13th-year Belton head coach Matt Blackburn’s roster, but there is a deliberate strategy for all the new faces.
“I’ve always said that in Belton, we don’t rebuild, we reload,” said Blackburn, who guided the Lady Tigers to the fourth round of the playoffs for the second time in four years as Belton extended its playoff streak to 23 straight seasons. “Last year, we hit 56 home runs and we’re going to have some home run hitters again this year, but we’ve got a lot more team speed than we’ve had in recent years. I think that’ll create a different dynamic to our offensive strategy.
“Each player will have a specific role for this team. It should help us be versatile.”
Belton — which begins its season today at Copperas Cove — set a program record for wins in a season at 33-9 before being ousted by eventual state runner-up Klein Collins. The Lady Tigers graduated eight seniors but return key pieces from last year’s team.
Senior Maddison Parker clubbed a program-record 14 home runs and junior Paige Nunes hit .488 with 10 home runs and 46 RBIs to earn district MVP honors.
Parker, Miranda Davila, Hannah Kelley and Payton Cook make up Belton’s senior coalition that will lead four juniors, two sophomores and a slew of freshmen. Kelley anchors the pitching staff, which also will consist of freshmen Aizleen Canava and Zakayia Fredrick.
So far, the seniors are impressed with their new teammates.
“I’m not going to lie, I think they have a better work ethic than I did as a freshman,” Parker said. “They’re definitely mature for coming into their first year of varsity. I feel like they can fill big shoes.”