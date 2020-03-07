With the departure of Rockdale’s Jeff Miller to Cy-Fair, the longest era of a football head coach in the Temple region in the 21st century thus far came to an end.
Miller’s 14 years as the Tigers’ leader is the longest at Rockdale and ties for the seventh-longest reign of any head coach at one school in the area. His 106 victories at one school in the region makes Miller only the sixth coach to cross the 100-win barrier at one local school and the first to do that since the turn of this century.
Miller could have left Rockdale much sooner for supposedly greener pastures. But it was more important to him that his wife and children had an established hometown. Now that youngest daughter Payton is soon to graduate, Miller decided to pursue an opportunity at a larger institution before closing out a fine career.
The dean of area football head coaches now falls on Holland’s Brad Talbert, a first for a Hornets coach. The 2020 season will be Talbert’s ninth. His 67 victories are a Holland record.
——
As of now, five area football teams — Rockdale, Moody, Academy, Copperas Cove and Belton (six counting new Lake Belton) — will have a new head coach in 2020.
That already tops last year’s changeover total of four. Plus, all of those four came after spring break. I don’t foresee too many more as five is about the average turnover here, but there’s a lot of time left and many job maneuvers throughout the state to be had.
——
Academy’s hiring of Chris Lancaster, who was the head coach at Bruceville-Eddy from 2009-13, makes him at least the 10th person to become a football head coach at two Temple region schools. And he enters a club in which most had tremendous success either locally or elsewhere later.
Lancaster joins Rusty Russell (Granger 1922, Temple 1923-26), Bob Safley (Holland 1930, Belton 1931-43, Rogers 1945, 1947), Leo Buckley (Holland 1931-34, Killeen 1935-55 and 1964-65), George Swain ( Academy 1946-49, Troy 1950, Academy again 1951-54), Larry Baggerly (Holland 1971-77, Moody 1981-83), Ricky Ray (Killeen 1982-’87, Rockdale 1990-93), Mark Bell (Rosebud-Lott 1991, Lampasas 1995-96), Joe Mullins (Salado 1997-99, Bartlett 2008-13) and Mike Mullins (Cameron 2003-08, Harker Heights 2009-12).
——
In researching the 1922 football contests between Temple and Waco for this space last week it was found and later confirmed that Temple has one less playoff victory than had been believed for the last 50 years.
A UIL publication from 1970 erroneously reported that Temple’s 14-6 win over Austin High, which occurred two weeks prior to the first of two successive games against Waco, was a bi-district playoff. In actuality, it was the final regular-season game. That drops the Wildcats’ all-time postseason record to 61-42-6. It does not affect the Wildcats’ overall win total which is 774, fourth-best all-time behind Highland Park (843), Amarillo (792) and Mart (776).
In that same 1922 season, the Wildcats “won” a forfeit against Giddings. Local publications at the time counted that as a win, but forfeits from that era are not officially recognized as the nature of what were deemed forfeits tended to be weather and/or transportation issues as well as haphazardly scheduled games that were summarily canceled. That non-game is not part of the Wildcats’ win total.
——
Since leaving Temple after her junior year, basketball has taken Loryn Goodwin all over the world. Last week she made a name for herself and the record books for her professional team in Turkey.
Goodwin, 26, posted an extremely rare quadruple double in a game for her team Antalya 07. My Turkish is rusty, but according to a local newspaper account of the game, Goodwin went for 40 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 steals.
Goodwin left Temple with her coaching father Trampas to finish at Cy-Falls before embarking on circuitous collegiate career beginning with the University of North Texas followed by stints at Butler, UT-San Antonio and Oklahoma State where she led the Cowgirls to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She was drafted by the Dallas Wings of the WNBA and later signed with the Los Angeles Sparks, but didn’t quite stick in the league. In the meantime, she played Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv in Israel and now in Turkey.
——
Former Belton slugger Bekah Alcozer finished her collegiate softball career at Texas last year in fine fashion. However, she didn’t finish her collegiate athletic career.
Alcozer has dusted off her discus throwing skills that led her to a bronze medal at the UIL state track and field championships five years ago to do the same for the Texas outdoor team as a graduate athlete. Not only is she reacquainting herself with the discus, but she is also introducing herself to the javelin to compete in that event as well.
——
Jenna Bane, Lexi Smith and Kaegen Jimenez were three critical cogs in the Temple Tem-Cats’ most successful softball era from the early-to-mid 2010s. All three are passing on their knowledge now as softball coaches.
After taking Navasota to a rare playoff berth, Bane, a former catcher, now oversees Class 4A Caddo Mills in Northeast Texas.
Smith, the Tem-Cats’ all-time winningest pitcher, catapulted her career as a player and graduate assistant coach at Texas A&M into a head coaching position at 3A Jourdanton in Southeast Texas.
Jimenez, a hard-hitting third baseman who finished her collegiate career at Hardin-Simmons, is now an assistant at Galveston College following high school assistant stints at Bullard and Franklin.