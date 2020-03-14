One of the touching sidelights of the UIL basketball state tournaments is honoring those players who were once in the spotlight.
Typically, if numerous former players of a championship team are available on a milestone anniversary, those members will be brought back on the court to bask in the memory of being a state champion.
The runner-up is little more than a footnote — no matter how close it came.
Forty years ago, the Bartlett Bulldogs came out of nowhere and came very close to earning the state crown. A first-year head coach relying heavily on sophomores and no history of seriously contending for a state title didn’t lend itself to much attention.
Whether Franklin Jones hadn’t been around long enough to not know any better or his confidence in his team was justified, the Bartlett head coach’s strategy to put pressure the Bulldogs’ opponents and let his talented roster flourish worked out well from the outset. The Bulldogs, whose leading scorer was 5-foot-10 sophomore Charles Smith, along with standouts 6-foot-5 Louis “Pinto” Walker and 6-foot-4 Reggie Cobb, suffered only two hiccups throughout the regular season. Veterans Anthony Smith, Gary Fischer, Craig Williams, Danny Thomas, Ronald Glover and Duane Mummey provided a chemistry that mixed well and provided positive results.
Bartlett secured the District 28-A title with a 52-39 victory over Rogers and the Bulldogs took a 20-2 record into the postseason. The playoff journey in 1980 wasn’t quite as arduous as it is today, but it was no less elite as only district champions were involved.
A dozen years had passed since any Temple-area boys basketball team qualified for a state tournament when Temple Meredith-Dunbar reached the Prairie View Interscholastic League semifinals in 1968 near the end of the segregation era. No team had won it all since 1958 when Belton and Temple Dunbar brought home state titles, making Bartlett’s season that much more notable.
The Bulldogs opened the playoffs in Elgin against Burton. Smith scored 25 points, while Smith and Walker each added 12 en route to a 68-48 victory. Smith filled it up again in the next round with 28 points in a 67-57 triumph over Natalia in Victoria.
The biggest challenge was against Jourdanton in the regional finals. Jourdanton was more experienced, and Smith struggled early before finding his touch in the second half. Walker picked up the slack in the meantime, providing 14 points and 15 rebounds. There was never more than an eight-point difference in the contest, but the youthful Bulldogs proved they had come of age, especially Smith.
“(Smith) has so much poise he should be a senior,” Jones said at the time.
Bartlett hung on for a 53-50 victory to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
The newness and excitement of the moment was palpable for a town in which basketball normally took a back seat to football and baseball.
And when the Bulldogs stepped into the University of Texas’ Frank Erwin Special Events Center for the state tournament, they might as well have been at Madison Square Garden.
“The best part of it is staying in a motel, just getting away from this place,” Mummey said then. “We don’t get to go many places and there’s not much to do here in Bartlett.”
It took some time for the Bulldogs to get over being awestruck at their surroundings against Memphis in the semifinals, but a 24-5 run in the final 5 minutes earned them a 59-44 victory to set up a showdown against Gladewater Sabine for the title.
Foul trouble put the Bulldogs on the defensive early in the championship game, but they made their way back. Down 69-64 with 18 seconds left, Smith stole a pass and converted a bucket to make it a one-possession game. Another Sabine turnover led to a Fischer basket to pull the Bulldogs within a point.
The Bulldogs didn’t get the ball back again, though, and it ended 69-68 to leave Bartlett just short.
“We’ll be back,” vowed Jones. “I’d kind of like another shot at them.”
He got that shot. Twice.
Bartlett went back in 1981 but fell to Sabine 65-51, this time in the semifinals. The Bulldogs got another crack at the Cardinals in the 1983 semifinals and won 60-50. However, Bartlett was defeated 91-69 by Morton — which one the second of its six state titles.
Bartlett hasn’t been back since 1983, and Jones continued a long, fruitful coaching career in Bartlett as part of the football staff that won three state titles in the 1990s.
In the meantime, only the 2002 Academy championship team stands in the gap of an otherwise title-less period for local boys basketball teams over the last 62 years.
But the 1980 Bartlett Bulldogs came oh so close.