BELTON — Earning a victory was nice but witnessing progression was even better.
Playing in its final match before opening the District 22-5A schedule, Belton hosted Hutto on Tuesday with the intention of generating some momentum after suffering through a series of losses.
Producing the win, however, was not easy as the teams remained relatively close throughout the contest, but the Lady Tigers managed to create stops and points when needed in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 victory.
Following the outcome, Belton senior Lole Reyes said a similar performance would not have been possible just weeks ago.
“Earlier in the season, we had a hard time when it came to battling back against teams, and we would let them go on long runs,” Reyes said. “So, we were telling ourselves to just always remain within three points, and we did a really great job.
“It is just an amazing feeling, because we’ve really worked hard at those things as a team. And since last year, I think it’s apparent how much we’ve improved.”
The Lady Hippos are certainly aware.
Lady Tigers sophomore Hadley Dollar set up junior Maceyn Doskocil for a kill to open a four-point advantage at 12-8 in the first set, and the lead grew to 22-17 after the duo repeated the feat.
Hutto, however, trimmed the deficit to a single point, 24-23, but could not complete the comeback as Belton senior Addison Alexander recorded the final point.
The Lady Tigers constructed a 10-2 cushion in the second set only to see it evaporate when the Lady Hippos claimed a 15-14 advantage moments later.
Belton rebounded, though, using a 10-4 outburst to regain control before clinging to a three-point win after Hutto won three of the set’s final four points.
The final set unfolded similarly with the squads playing to a 10-10 tie before Miley Davilla’s ace gave the Lady Tigers a 20-14 lead, but once again, the Lady Hippos refused to wither, taking a 23-22 advantage.
It didn’t hold, though.
“I just kept telling the girls to stay calm,” Belton head coach Haleigh Evans said. “They just have to remember to play the game one point at a time, and that was one of the goals we set for ourselves before the match. We wanted to play set by set, and we did that tonight.
“They relied on each other, they stayed calm and they remained in each point.”
Now, the Lady Tigers will attempt to build on the victory Friday, when they host Waco University to begin district competition.
Last season, Belton fell short of delivering a second consecutive playoff appearance, but Evans believes a return is possible with the correct mindset.
“There is always room for growth,” she said. “So I am going to always ask that of them. I’m always going to expect and demand the best out of them, and when they think they’ve given their best, I’m going to want more.
“If I’m not doing that, then I’m not doing my job. We have to meet our potential, and they respond to that.”
Following Friday’s 5:30 p.m. start, the Lady Tigers host their third and fourth consecutive home matches against Killeen Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker next week before playing their first road match of the district schedule Sept. 19 at Waco.
“It is really exciting to know district is here,” Reyes said. “It felt like we were starting to peak tonight, and we just can’t wait to see what we can do in district.”