SAN ANTONIO — Grace Pytynia-Hillier made a jump shot at the buzzer to lift No. 20 Puget Sound to a 59-58 victory over No. 16 Mary Hardin-Baylor on Tuesday.
UMHB women fall to Puget Sound on buzzer-beating basket
Staff reports
-
- Updated
