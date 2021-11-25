Believe it or not that fulfilling Thanksgiving meal wasn’t the main course. At least not for those associated with Academy, Holland and Granger.
They are all still hungry, starving for more success, and the Bees, Hornets and Lions saved room to feast on victories tonight.
That’s the plan, anyway, for the three teams that earned another helping of football by reaching the regional semifinals.
Academy (11-1), in the third round for the first time in program history and one win shy of tying the mark for its most wins (1959 and ’61), faces Diboll (9-3) in a Class 3A Division I Region III semifinal at 6 p.m. at College Station.
Holland (9-3), playing at least a 13th game for the third time since 2017 under the guidance of head coach Brad Talbert, tangles with Centerville (11-1) in a 2A-I Region III semifinal at 7 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
Granger (11-0), in the third round for the third time in four seasons, gets a district rematch with Burton (4-8) when the teams line up for a 2A-II Region IV semifinal at 7 p.m. at Elgin.
“If you’re playing the week of Thanksgiving, you’ve made a little bit of a splash,” said Lions second-year coach Stephen Brosch, whose Granger team sent away Miles (41-10) and Yorktown (56-48) to reach this point. “There are some distractions but I’d rather have those than not.”
The game day tables are set.
Now, it’s time for these area teams to eat.
Academy vs. Diboll
The Bees essentially have made a cannon ball-sized splash in Year 2 with head coach Chris Lancaster in charge. Academy hadn’t won more than five games since 2014 when it turned heads in 2020 with a playoff-qualifying 7-4 mark.
This season, the Bees went from fourth to second in District 11-3A-I, haven’t lost since Week 5, and put forth a pair of gritty postseason performances that resembled been-there-done-that, even though they hadn’t been.
“We have another opportunity to do two things: Be together as a brotherhood and play football and represent our community,” said Lancaster, whose Bees topped Yoakum 28-22 in overtime then a week ago spotted Winnie East Chambers 14 points before finding their groove in a 42-33 win.
As with most seasons, Region III again isn’t easy to navigate. The Lumberjacks, who’ve shut out four of their previous five opponents, including Hallettsville, 14-0, last week, are evidence toward that fact.
The winner gets either Lorena or Columbus, two 10-win teams, in the Region III final.
“It’s a good football team — well-coached, tough, hard-nosed players. It’s a challenge for us,” Lancaster said, pointing to linebacker/defensive end Jeremiah Gums and running back James Johnson Jr. as difference-makers for the Lumberjacks.
Diboll, making its third-round debut, carries an eight-game winning streak that dates to a second consecutive loss to close its non-district slate. The Lumberjacks average 32.6 points and allow 15.3.
Productive outings last week from running backs Brayden Bartlett (76 yards and a TD on 16 carries) and Zane Clark (62 yards and a score) complemented the Bees’ bread-and-butter passing attack led by quarterback Kasey Mraz, who added four touchdown tosses against the Buccaneers for 30 this season.
“Being down two touchdowns, we didn’t panic and think we had to find that quick score,” Lancaster said, “We established the run and our tight end and O-line did a great job.”
Lancaster said Academy, which posts averages of 325.7 yards and 32 points and allows 303.3 yards and 20.3 points, will again try to make headway on the ground, even against the Lumberjacks’ sizeable front.
“You can’t go east and west, you have to go north-south. A 3-yard gain really is a good run against these guys,” Lancaster said. “Keep hammering. Keep chipping away.”
Scout Brazeal (66 catches, 1,292 yards, 15 TDs this season) and Darion Franklin (58-767-11) each caught two touchdowns in the area-round triumph.
Holland vs. Centerville
This is a rematch of a 2020 bi-district encounter, which the Hornets won 28-20. Talbert, though, said about the only element he and his squad can take from that contest is the knowledge that they are up against a program built on “toughness.”
Talbert knows a bit about that as well, seeing as Holland again has barreled into familiar postseason territory, one win from a fourth 10-win campaign in five seasons. The one exception in that run — a 9-3 record a year ago.
“What it means to the program is the younger kids get some extra time learning,” he said.
That’s true, and lesson No. 1 from the Hornets has been how to adapt. For instance, sophomore quarterback Desi Cantu has thrown seven of his nine TD passes in the playoffs for a team that runs the ball 91 percent of the time for a 276-yard per-game average.
“I think our kids have done a great job adjusting as the games go on,” said Talbert, attributing that ability to reps in practice and a cohesive partnership between players and coaches. “You have to have that to be successful.”
As for the means to success against the Tigers, Talbert said containing a rushing attack that contributes most of the points to Centerville’s 43.8 average is pertinent.
“We’re going to get up there and attack blocks and make good tackles the best we can," he said.
The winner gets Beckville (12-0) or Timpson (10-0).
Granger vs. Burton
On the field, Burton topped Granger 28-22 in a 13-2A-II clash Oct. 22. That Panthers, however, vacated that victory because they were deemed to have used an ineligible player. More than that, though, Brosch said the rematch will be different for Granger because it will have starting running back and linebacker Donnie Cantwell in the lineup.
Cantwell missed the first go-round with a dislocated elbow, returning in limited duty during the bi-district round before seeing his responsibilities creep closer to normal in the win over Yorktown.
“It’s a huge bonus for us to have him back,” said Brosch, who also employs starting quarterback Johnny Ryder, running back DJ McClelland and most other offensive standouts on defense.
Burton squeezed past Christoval 30-29 before a blowout of Bruni, 48-6, in the area round to reach the regional semifinals.
“We struggled to run the football (the first game against Burton) and it had a lot to do with them being physical up front. We have to go out and rise to the occasion and be more physical,” Brosch said.
Next up for the winner is Eldorado (10-1) or Falls City (11-1).