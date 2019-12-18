Temple senior Quentin Johnston had a very busy and enjoyable 24-hour period at Wildcat Gym.
On the basketball court Tuesday night, he delivered an emphatic windmill dunk to highlight his 12-point performance and grabbed several high-flying rebounds as unbeaten Temple defeated rival Belton.
Then in the gym’s foyer Wednesday afternoon, the Wildcats’ big-play wide receiver celebrated with his teammates, coaches, family and friends after signing a national letter of intent to attend Texas Christian and play football for the Horned Frogs.
“It’s huge, not only for me but for my family and to set an example for my little brother,” Johnston, who caught 24 touchdown passes the last two seasons, said of his many years of work, practice and competition culminating with Wednesday’s official signing.
Johnston had been verbally committed to Texas until Monday, when the three-sport standout and four-star recruit made the difficult decision to switch to TCU and make Fort Worth home for the next several years.
“The best thing to me is that being from a small town in Temple, the area (TCU is in) relates to that,” said the 6-foot-4, 191-pound Johnston, the nation’s No. 58 player in the ESPN 300 recruiting rankings. “I went up there for a visit and it was a homey feel. All the coaches and players were cool. It’s a really good atmosphere to be in.”
Also Wednesday at Temple, Johnston’s senior teammate DaMarco Williams solidified his August commitment to Tulsa by signing to play cornerback for the Golden Hurricane; senior sprinter Deavontae Miles signed to run track at Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas; and senior girls soccer outside midfielder Katy Weddle signed with NAIA Division I Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee.
Miles’ best event is the 200-meter dash, with a personal record of 21.96 seconds. He advanced to last spring’s Class 6A Region II meet in the 200 and aspires to compete in the state meet as a senior. He also runs for Temple’s 4x200 relay team.
“I’m trying to continue getting better and stronger and keep improving my conditioning,” said Miles, a reserve defensive back in football who contributed on special teams. “Neosho came down here to visit and liked how hard a worker I am.”
Miles, who’s interested in studying veterinary medicine, aims to transfer to a four-year school and continue his track career after two years with Neosho’s Panthers.
Temple boys track head coach Rodrick James said Miles has an unmatched work ethic to complement his sprinting talent.
“Deavontae is physically and mentally one of the toughest human beings I’ve ever been around,” James said.
Weddle didn’t know that a church connection would lead to an opportunity to play college soccer, but that’s what happened.
“A lady from my church who’s been mentoring me, that’s where she went to college. She encouraged me to go visit and look at it,” Weddle said of Freed-Hardeman, a private university in western Tennessee between Memphis and Nashville, about a 10-hour drive from Temple. “It’s really pretty. I think it’s a really good fit.”
Weddle plans to study psychology and continue her growth as an outside midfielder for the Lady Lions.
“I hope to learn more about my position, because I’ve only played it a few seasons,” she said. “I used to play defense for a long time.”
Temple first-year girls head coach Sylvester Jallah, a boys assistant coach last season for the Wildcats, said Weddle is well-equipped to succeed at Freed-Hardeman following her upcoming senior season.
“Her strength is basically taking people 1-on-1. She’s a team player and does whatever is necessary to win,” Jallah said. “She’s very dedicated to the sport and plays club on the side.”
Williams didn’t become a regular starter until his senior season, but his performance during a fill-in start at cornerback in Temple’s first-round playoff game against Mesquite Horn last year impressed Tulsa cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher. Rated a three-star recruit and imposing for a cornerback at 6-4 and 185 bounds, Williams verbally committed to Tulsa on Aug. 17 and never changed his mind.
“I was pretty solid,” said Williams, who as a senior made 24 tackles while playing various positions and recovered two fumbles, one for a touchdown. “Coach (Scott) Stewart protected me in the process, so nobody really messed with me. I stayed level-headed. I always keep God first to see me to the right path.”
Williams will play for head coach Philip Montgomery, who went 4-8 in his fifth season with Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference.
“DaMarco is another long, athletic, physical corner who can play a number of spots,” Montgomery said in a Twitter post. “He does a great job fitting the run, but (has) big-time cover skills.”
Williams said Tulsa’s combination of football, academics and campus life came highly recommended from former Temple star Chad President, who played quarterback for the Golden Hurricane from 2015-18 before graduating. Williams plans to study chemical engineering or physical therapy, and use his rangy frame to his advantage on the field.
“Coach Fletcher, my position coach, said he just wants me to be a tall, physical (cornerback), play natural and play to my height,” Williams said.
Although Johnston verbally committed to Texas on Aug. 17, TCU never lost contact with him, as evidenced by when Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson and wide receivers coach Malcolm Kelly landed in a helicopter to watch Johnston and Temple play Killeen on Oct. 11 at Wildcat Stadium.
“Even though I was committed (to Texas), it meant a lot. They flew in on a helicopter. I mean, if that doesn’t say they still want you, I don’t know what does,” Johnston said, smiling. “Even if I was to (sign with Texas), I would still be very appreciative (to TCU) no matter what. They were the same throughout the whole thing. They’d drop by just to see how I’m doing.”
Johnston is ranked as the second-highest recruit Patterson has signed in his 20 classes at TCU.
Texas sputtered through a disappointing 7-5 season with third-year coach Tom Herman, who responded by firing wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer and reassigning offensive coordinator Tim Beck. The Longhorns haven’t filled those vacancies, but Johnston said Texas’ coaching uncertainty “wasn’t really the deciding factor. At the end of the day, that’s just college football.”
Joining Texas would have reunited Johnston with two former Temple standouts in junior defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham and freshman tight end Jared Wiley, but Johnston said Wiley — who threw 16 touchdown passes to him in 2018 — encouraged Johnston to make the best total decision for his future.
Johnston’s other offers included Baylor, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Houston, Duke and Virginia Tech. He said it was especially difficult to say no to nearby Baylor, which has won 11 games and reached the Big 12 Conference championship game in head coach Matt Rhule’s third season.
“It took me about a week to build up the courage to say, ‘Sorry, Coach, I have to go another way,’” Johnston said.
Also an elite high jumper who placed third in the 5A state meet as a sophomore and aims to clear 7 feet and win a 6A gold medal next spring, Johnston said Texas, TCU and Baylor all told him he could compete in high jump in college. He said he hasn’t ruled out trying to play basketball for the Horned Frogs.
Johnston collected 78 catches for 1,735 yards (22.2-yard average) and 24 touchdowns while helping lead Temple to consecutive 8-3 playoff seasons and a share of this year’s District 12-6A championship. He said he’s especially eager to learn the nuances of playing wide receiver from TCU first-year assistant Kelly, who starred for Oklahoma and had an NFL career.
In the end, following his parents’ steady advice helped Johnston find a new home at TCU, where he plans to study business.
“There were some rough nights and some good nights,” he said. “They would tell me every night to pray on it and then do what I feel is best for me.”
Two Tigers celebrate signings; will enroll early
Sufficed to say, it’s been a pretty good week for Elijah Washington and Logan Smith.
With their last final exams as high school students in their rearview mirror, the Belton football products Wednesday celebrated their upcoming journeys at a signing ceremony with a large contingent of family and friends inside the Tigers’ athletic complex.
Washington, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman, is headed to Blinn while kicker/punter Smith — who has a share of the program’s record-long field goal of 51 yards — is on his way to the University of Texas.
Both will enroll early and start their first college classes in mid-January.
“It’s crazy because I’ve been to Austin hundreds of times and seen the stadium while driving by, and to think now I’ll be there and be part of the team, I’m excited,” said Smith, who accepted a preferred walk-on roster spot.
Washington said he heard from Blinn last week, an encounter that altered the next few months of his life.
“I was really just expecting to be out of high school this week and have a whole break until next fall. It turns out I’m going early,” said Washington, who overcame a knee injury that wiped out his junior season. “This is a good route for me. I hope it doesn’t stop there. My plan is to go somewhere bigger after my time at Blinn.”
Washington and Smith each took a few minutes Wednesday to thank those who’ve helped them reach this pivotal point.
Then, they posed for dozens upon dozens of photos.
“I’m happy everyone is here because they’ve always been so supportive,” Washington said.
Salado student-athletes finalize choices
Three Salado athletes also signed Wednesday afternoon.
Konnor Baird signed to play baseball at Texas-Rio Grande Valley while Piper Randolph signed with Texas State softball and Breigh Oliver signed with Tarleton State softball.
Telegram sports writers Joshua Weaver and Daniel Zepeda contributed to this story