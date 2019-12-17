BELTON — Tuesday night’s matchup between Belton and Temple featured a young Lady Tigers team trying to get better each game and hopefully sneak into the playoffs against an experienced Tem-Cats squad that believes it belongs in the postseason.
Temple showed down the stretch just how much experience matters, taking control late for a 42-33 victory over Belton in a District 12-6A game at Tiger Gym.
“We expected a (close game),” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “Belton plays that zone, and we just had to be patient and wait. We had some foul trouble early. But when we got going, we took off.”
The Tem-Cats (12-5, 2-1) held just a 13-12 halftime lead but took control in the third quarter by establishing their inside game, with forwards Aniah Hall and Wilashia Burleson combining for 16 points in the third to give Temple a 31-27 advantage.
“We played a good defensive second quarter,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said. “Then we got lost in the third. We turned it over and just weren’t as intense. It was like we were just happy with the first half.”
Temple’s lead reached nine points in the third, before the Lady Tigers (4-11, 0-4) began to slowly claw their way back. After a free throw by Jocelyn Brewer early in the fourth got Belton within 31-28, the Tem-Cats again broke free by going on a 10-0 run and holding Belton scoreless for 5 minutes.
The biggest issue for Lady Tigers came at the free throw line, where they went 1-of-7 in the first half and 8-of-17 overall.
“That was key,” LeBlanc said. “In the first half, we had eight fouls and they had two. So we weren’t getting to the line, and they were but they helped us out by not making them.”
Gomez agreed.
“At halftime, it’s (a one-point game),” she said. “It could have made a difference in attitude in them and what they came out doing. We are better free throw shooters than that, but it wasn’t there tonight.”
Hall and Burleson finished with 12 points each, and Chloe Mayfield added 10 for Temple.
Belton was led by Brewer with 11, and Karina Fisher had nine.