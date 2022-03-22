LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Academy put together a pair of three-run innings to overcome an early two-run deficit and post a 6-3 win over Rogers in District 19-3A action Tuesday night.
After falling down 2-0 in the top of first, the Bumblebees struck back in the bottom of the second when Alex Hoffman drew a leadoff walk and Tyler Burnett followed by punching an 0-2 pitch over the right-field fence for an opposite-field, game-tying home run.
Darion Franklin gave Academy the lead for good with a two-out double down the right-field line to score Trey Ward for a 3-2 lead. Ward had earlier reached on a strikeout after the pitch was in the dirt and squirted past Rogers catcher Blayne Hoelscher.
The Bees (15-1, 2-0) tacked on another three runs in the fifth, getting a bases-loaded walk from Hoffman and another pair of runs on wild pitches to extend their lead.
Hoffman went six innings on the mound, striking out nine and scattering five hits to pick up the win.
John Tomasek came in to pick up the three-out save in the seventh, setting down the Eagles (10-3-1, 1-1) on three consecutive strikeouts.
Rogers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first when Riley’s Dolgener two-out grounder got past the Academy shortstop, bringing in Lucas Guzman and Hoelscher for the game’s first two runs.
Guzman, who took the loss in five innings of work, had reached on a walk, after which Hoelscher doubled for Rogers’ lone extra-base hit.
Trailing 6-2, the Eagles put together their best threat they had off Hoffman by loading the bases with no outs in the sixth. Hoffman recovered by striking out three of the next four to give up only one run, which came on a Cooper Sisneroz single.
Burnett led all players, going 2-for-2 with a homer and a single while also reaching after getting hit by a pitch.
Hoffman reached safely twice, on a walk and single. Franklin, Lane Ward and Zane Clark also had hits for Academy.
Rogers’ five hits came from RJ Cook, Guzman, Hoelscher, Sisneroz and Dolgener.