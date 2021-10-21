KILLEEN — Seth Morgan hauled in two touchdown grabs, and Belton’s defense shut out Killeen Ellison in the second half as the Tigers posted a 22-12 comeback win over the Eagles in a District 12-6A match Thursday night at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Belton (4-4, 3-2) not only ruined Ellison’s (3-5, 2-3) homecoming with the win, but also notched a key victory in the fight for a playoff spot, as each were locked in a four-way tie for third, along with Killeen Shoemaker and Bryan, going into this week’s action.
Trailing 12-7 at the break after struggling to find its offensive footing for much of the first half, Belton reversed the trend in the final two quarters.
The Tigers got the ball first out of the break and promptly marched 85 yards on 11 plays, including an 11-yard run by Ty Brown on a fourth-and-8 to keep the drive alive.
Brown later found Morgan for a 15-yard score for the first of their two second-half touchdowns. Brown then hit Bryan Henry on the two-point conversion attempt to give Belton a 15-12 lead it wouldn’t relinquish with 8:04 left in the third.
Brown finished 17 of 24 for 216 yards and three touchdowns, with Henry accounting for 108 of those yards and a touchdown on six grabs. Morgan added 92 yards on eight catches, including the two TDs.
“The determination that they showed coming back in the second half and pretty much dominating the second half was awesome,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “Like I told them in (the locker room), if we had a game ball to give, I’d give it to the offensive line. That’s the best they’ve played all year in the second half.”
The Tigers later added another 85-yard scoring drive in the fourth that ate up nine plays, which was finished off with a 27-yard TD connection from Brown to Morgan.
Ellison responded by driving to Belton’s 10-yard line on the next drive, but a Connor Whitman pass break-up, followed by a Taylor Evans sack ended the drive on downs with 4:25 left and the Eagles didn’t threaten again.
It was a slightly different story in the first half.
Ellison controlled the line of scrimmage in the game’s first 24 minutes, holding Belton to just five yards rushing on six attempts and forcing four three-and-outs in the Tigers’ five possessions.
Belton stayed in the game through halftime, though, on the strength of its defense and with the help of a nifty trick play in the first quarter.
After receiving the ball to start the game, the Eagles got three first down runs from Dominick Allison to drive to Belton’s 31-yard line, but the Tigers’ Kage Carmichael intercepted a Kason Sims pass — his team-leading fourth of the season — to stop Ellison’s march.
Following a 16-yard completion from Brown to Slade LeBlanc, Belton struck first on third-and-7, when LeBlanc took a handoff, pitched it back to Morgan, who then pitched it back to Brown, who connected with a wide-open Henry for a 62-yard score and a 7-0 Tigers’ lead with 7:22 left in the opening frame.
Belton wouldn’t get another first down and managed only 15 yards for the remainder of the first half, however.
The Eagles then scored on the ensuing possession, picking up a conversion on a fourth-and-13 from Belton’s 22 yard-line when Sims found Bobby Williams for a 14-yard gain in the middle of the field.
Two plays later, Allison punched it in from six yards out, but Belton retained the lead at 7-6 after the PAT was unsuccessful.
Allison finished with a game-high 111 yards rushing on 22 carries.
Following two Belton punts and an Ellison punt, the Eagles took their first and only lead on a five-play, 50-yard drive that Zy’Aire King capped by going airborne for a contested catch at Belton’s 15-yard line.
King gathered the Sims pass and shed a Tigers’ defender before proceeding down the sideline untouched for a 39-yard score and a 12-7 Ellison lead with 5:43 left in the second quarter. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
The Eagles had 12 first downs to Belton’s two in the first half, and each team finished with one turnover, as Ellison’s Tyrone Osberry intercepted a Brown pass that tipped off a receiver’s hands on the Tigers’ final first-half possession.