Some of the first words Temple head coach Scott Stewart bellowed through a microphone inside the school’s auditorium set the tone.
“We are going to celebrate tonight,” he said.
There were plenty of triumphs and player-produced highlights to commemorate at Temple’s 2021 football awards banquet, and those were all lauded and applauded by appreciative guests Thursday night.
But the gathering of the Wildcats, from the freshmen to the seniors who earned district titles at the ninth-grade, JV and varsity levels this season — all of whom were introduced — and their families, was more than just a swooning over statistics.
Long-standing traditions were front and center, too, as awards that represent what the Temple program and all its parts is about on the football field and in the classroom — toughness, hard work, commitment, integrity, perseverance and family — were bestowed upon a select few, some who delivered eye-popping numbers and some who contributed in other ways toward the Wildcats’ nine victories, a second straight outright District 12-6A crown and another playoff berth.
“That cliché is out there that it takes a village to raise a child, and this is the most unbelievable village I’ve ever been a part of,” Stewart said.
From the three most valuable player awards given to senior running back Samari Howard (offense), junior linebacker Taurean York (defense) and senior KeAndre Smith (special teams) to the five scholarship recipients in Nyles Moreland, Jalen Robinson, Dion Saunders, Tr’Darius Taylor and Triston Cohorn, the gamut of accomplishments was covered.
A year after the banquet went virtual during the first winter of the pandemic, golf coach and Temple alum Allen Roark emceed the proceedings.
The evening kicked off with dinner and also included Stewart’s opening comments and compliments to the players, special thanks to athletic secretary Claudia Hernandez, assistant athletic director Steve Prentiss, Superintendent Bobby Ott, school board members, coaches, athletic trainers, teachers, parents and more, a message from Temple Quarterback Club president Wes Teeters, the introduction of the cheerleaders, practice and game filmers and athletic trainers, and a speech from Howard — an Army commitment who was selected to give the annual “Letter from a Senior.”
“It’s kind of emotional for me because it’s over, but the bond we have will never end,” Howard said in a heartfelt speech, during which he had the offensive linemen and his position coaches stand up so that he could express gratitude for their support and guidance in a career that concluded with a pair of program records — 57 touchdowns and 360 points.
Nominees for each honor were brought to the stage, which was decorated in Temple blue and adorned with trophies, some of which dated to 1948.
Along with the MVP and scholarship awards, recognition also was doled out to the top offensive and defensive linemen, linebacker, receiver, offensive back and defensive back, five specially named categories, and those who earned academic all-state.
“These kids are built different. They train different. They think different,” Stewart said. “Those on the inside can’t explain it. Those on the outside don’t understand it. It is what it is and we’re not going to apologize for it.”
Award Winners
Offensive MVP — Samari Howard
Defensive MVP — Taurean York
Special Teams MVP — KeAndre Smith
Beanie Heap Memorial Best Offensive Linemen — Colby Rice, Jose Faz
John and Bernice McKenney Outstanding Receiver — Devan Williams
Elks Lodge #138 Best Offensive Back — Mikal Harrison-Pilot
Elks Lodge #138 Best Defensive Lineman — Tomas Torres
Temple Quarterback Club Best Defensive Back — LeMichael Thompson
Outstanding Linebacker — Faylin Lee
Temple Daily Telegram Fortitude Award — Johnny Donoso
Scholar Athlete — Tomas Torres
Harold Stallings Memorial Most Conscientious Player — Kobe Smith
Coaches’ Award — Eric Shorter
Richard Jenkins Memorial Wildcat Players’ Award — Frank Sauls
Earn Your T — Kaleb Hill
Scholarship Recipients
Bob McQueen — Nyles Moreland
Don Davis Integrity — Jalen Robinson
George Johnson — Dion Saunders
Wes Teeters “Hope” Award — Tr’Darius Taylor
Kenneth “Rhino” Robinson — Triston Cohorn