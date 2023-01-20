Shortly after Lake Belton entered its locker room Friday night, an eruption of screams could be heard spilling out as the door slipped open then slowly eased back shut seconds later.
It was only about an hour before that when the yells of support for teammates came from courtside.
The Lady Broncos did just about everything right in the first half, when they built an 18-point lead over district-leading Killeen Ellison, then pulled away again after their lead dwindled to six early in the fourth to chalk up a 54-42 victory in a District 22-5A game at Bronco Gym.
Lake Belton (9-17, 3-6) got points from seven players in a first half during which it used a turnover-fueled 9-0 swing spanning the first and second periods to create some breathing room after going toe-to-toe with Ellison (7-2 in district) during a back-and-forth opening frame.
Ella Wagenaar found Jade Ortiz-Rivera for a layup after a Madison Lux steal — two of the Lady Broncos’ 11 points off turnovers in the first half — to cap the run and give Lake a 21-13 edge, and the lead expanded after Lady Eagles leading scorer Jerriyah Baines went to the bench for the final 4:42 of the half after picking up her third foul.
As the Lady Broncos closed the half with eight straight points to extend the lead to 34-17 by the break, it was evident in their energy on the floor and from their vocal support of one another on the sideline that their belief was building.
“It’s a huge win. We practice hard. We work hard, and this is a win we needed really bad. And we won together. We’re excited, really excited,” said Wagenaar, a junior who filled out the stat sheet with nine points and team highs of eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. “We did what our coaches prepared us for. We have game plans and we went out and executed.”
Wagenaar scored all but two of her points in the fourth to help Lake hold on after Ellison got back into it with a 12-point spurt through the third and fourth frames that Baines capped with eight consecutive points, the last of which closed the gap to 39-33 with 7:20 remaining.
Baines had a game-best 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting, but the rest of the Lady Eagles were just 4-of-27 from the field.
Lake put the game away with a nine-point run that included all seven of Wagenaar’s fourth-quarter points, including a reverse putback layup off Cassidy Gladney’s missed 3-point attempt and a 3 from the right side off a pass from Isabella Hinds to push the margin to 15 points with 3:58 left. Ellison didn’t get back within single digits.
“We talked about just playing together and just being happy for one another. This season, we’ve made that an emphasis,” said first-year Lake Belton head coach Tiffney Barnes, whose team snapped a two-game slide. “It’s hard to do that if you’ve never had to do that, when it’s always each man for themselves, so just playing together as a team is really, really big for us this season. And I think they’re starting to get it.”
Hinds had a team-high 15 points and Gladney chipped in 10 to pace Lake Belton, which travels to Waco University on Tuesday. Allie Uzzell had five points and eight rebounds off the bench as the Lake Broncos shot 44 percent (22-of-50) overall.