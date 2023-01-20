Lake-Ellison girls hoops

Lake Belton’s Cassidy Gladney (right) drives past Killeen Ellison’s Triniti Price in the Lady Broncos’ district victory Friday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Shortly after Lake Belton entered its locker room Friday night, an eruption of screams could be heard spilling out as the door slipped open then slowly eased back shut seconds later.