Temple College head volleyball coach Rachel Melancon is confident her group will get to where it needs to be at some point this season.
The talent is there. The desire to improve is there. But the youthful team may need to go through a few learning steps along the way.
One of those lessons came Wednesday night in the form of a 25-18, 25-18, 25-9 sweep to Blinn in the Lady Leopards’ home opener at TC Gym.
Though TC (0-2) was missing a couple of key returning pieces, Melancon was quick to make no excuses for her squad, which features 13 freshmen on its 17-player roster and led only once at 6-5 in the second set against the Buccaneers (4-1).
“We have players that are stepping up, but not enough,” said the former Troy High School head coach who took over the Lady Leopards in 2022 and led them to a 14-16 finish in her debut. “So individually, we are making strides, but as a team, we have to work on the chemistry in our system. So that’s the problem.
“These matches, we may take a loss, but they’re good for us — good learning lessons. I hope they see something in film. It shows me a lot, and we grow. With a big group of freshmen, let’s learn fast.”
Blinn, which opened its season by winning three of four in a tournament last weekend at Weatherford, jumped on TC quickly, building a 9-2 edge in the opening set thanks to three Kellen Dorotik kills.
Dorotik finished with 12 kills to lead all players. Many of those were set up by Elizabeth Tyner, who had 21 assists to pace the field.
Temple College quickly trimmed the gap to three then later to 17-15 after Trinity Iverson’s block capped a three-point swing, but it got no closer.
Iverson, who was second on the team in blocks last year, is one of the few veterans back for the Lady Leopards, who were without sophomore Kylee Marksberry on Wednesday.
“At the same time, we have a roster to make up for that,” Melancon said. “It’s just we need more time as a team to come together. I think we have the right group, but then we are so young, and at this level, it moves so fast and the learning curve, you need that time.”
Early in the second set, Libby Flores served the Lady Leopards on a four-point run that included a Mia Dunaway kill, followed by a Dunaway block to help TC to a 6-5 lead.
But Blinn took seven of the next eight points and though the Lady Leopards fought back to later knot things at 16-all, they couldn’t get back in front.
Flores, who had a team-best 11 assists, and Dunaway, who led TC with eight kills, are two of the freshmen the Lady Leopards will rely on this fall.
Sophomore Aden Britt also notched 10 assists, while Iverson and freshman Nyla Lewis each posted six kills in Temple College’s balanced attack. Freshmen Jordyn Carpenter (five kills) and Haley Tucker (four kills), who played at Cameron Yoe, also chipped in.
“It’s frustrating because we have some really good hitters, but we’re not able to showcase that,” Melancon said. “We’re not able to make the other team adjust and play defense. I think we have a great group. I’m disappointed in the lack of eagerness.”
With things tied at 5 early in the third set, the Buccaneers put the match away with a 9-0 run, which they later followed with a match-ending 9-1 spurt that included a Dorotik kill and a Cierra Pesak ace to put the bow on their victory.
Temple College, which dropped a 3-2 decision to Wharton on Monday, will travel to Odessa this weekend to take part in the Wrangler Invitational, in which it will play a pair of schools from New Mexico as well as North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference rival Hill on Saturday.
“I feel like we can play a lot better,” Melancon said. “I see us perform a lot better. It’s just we’ve got to execute during a match, not just in practice. Our mentality, we’ve got to figure that out.”