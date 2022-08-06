The first known professional football player with Temple roots is another one whose connection to his birthplace is obscured by the town and high school from which he graduated.
It didn’t help any that he never played a down for Temple High.
Al Rose, however, excelled for the Wildcats in everything else 100 years ago before departing with his multi-sport talents in tow, taking them to far greater heights.
Indeed Rose, who was born in Temple in 1905, was in some ways a forerunner to Sammy Baugh, who also was born and raised in and around Temple but left before finishing high school. In Baugh’s case, he left for Sweetwater the summer before his junior year in 1931 and that West Texas outpost gets the lion’s share of credit for his formative years that led to greatness at TCU and a 15-year NFL career with the Washington Redskins.
Local history, on the other hand, has forgotten Rose, though he went on to a decorated multi-sport career at the University of Texas before playing seven respectable years of professional football in Providence, Green Bay and New York. He carried the nickname “Big Un” into his post-high school career and the remainder of his life. In the 1920s and ’30s, being 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds qualified as a “big un.”
Not a great deal of biographical insight remains about Rose’s youth outside of archival newspaper clips and most notably from the 1923 Cotton Blossom, the Temple High yearbook.
According to one Telegram report on the Temple basketball team from early 1923, Rose didn’t actually live in Temple. He hailed from the tiny farming community of Oenaville, 6 miles northeast of town. The report stated that Oenaville “has sent several players to Temple High and as a little town turns out baseball and basketball players galore.”
The story described Rose “as the most promising. He is exceptionally fast and handles himself like a veteran although he’s only 17.”
In today’s vernacular, a 17-year-old usually would be a junior or senior, but at that time he was the equivalent of a freshman. He had perhaps attended an Oenaville-based county school until that time.
There is no evidence that Rose played for the 1922 Temple football team. That team, coached by Floyd Betts, went 9-1-1 and captured a district championship. But he certainly played for the 1922-23 basketball team and the 1923 baseball team.
And he flourished at both. In fact, he was dominant.
Rose served as a center who was, in effect, ahead of his time with his size. A cartoon drawing in the yearbook depicts Rose towering over a basket easily scoring while a much smaller defender throws up his hands in frustration.
Rose’s dominance propelled the basketball Wildcats, also coached by Betts, to winning 17 straight until losing their final game to Gatesville by one point. In an era not known for high-scoring basketball and often played outdoors, the Wildcats averaged 40 points per game. In one game against Willow Grove, a county school near Moody, Rose pumped in 32 points in a 78-15 rout.
In describing Rose’s basketball prowess, the editor of the Temple yearbook wrote, “This was Big Rose’s first year with us, and throughout the season he never met his match in the pivot position. We are predicting big things for the big boy next year.”
There was just as much excitement about Rose on the baseball diamond as an all-around player with power. The yearbook writer, not shy in doling out praise or criticism, wrote “Big Rose is our handy man, playing all positions except catcher, and playing them exceptionally well. He is a long-distance hitter of no mean ability.”
The highlight of Rose’s baseball season came against Killeen and was considered at the time as “the best game ever played on Woodson Field.” Rose fired a no-hitter and was one walk away from a perfect game in a 2-0 victory.
The promise Rose showed for the next three years of Temple athletics was performed instead for Highland Park.
It was a curious move for a raw-boned country boy from Oenaville to wind up at a brand new school in Dallas. That is, until you realize that Betts left Temple for Highland Park at the same time.
Betts became Highland Park’s first coach and Rose one of its first stars. The Scots, with Rose and Betts, went 25-4 in their first three years of existence and Rose was a two-time all-state tackle and end.
Rose parlayed that into a standout career at Texas where he not only lettered in football (1927-29), basketball (1928-30) and track (1929-30), but starred. He led the Longhorns to Southwest Conference titles in football and in track. He was an all-SWC football pick and team MVP in 1929 and was second in the discus at the SWC meet.
From there it was on to a seven-year career in the NFL from 1930-36 — two years with the Providence Steamrollers and five with the Green Bay Packers, plus a portion of a season with the New York Yankees of the long-defunct American Football League. In 70 NFL games in an era when the aerial game wasn’t showcased, Rose caught 21 passes for 371 yards and five touchdowns.
Rose, who died in 1985 at 80, was inducted into both the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame and the University of Texas Hall of Honor.
His hometown is listed as Dallas.
The soil of Oenaville knows better.