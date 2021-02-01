BELTON — More than six months after the pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 campaign, Mary Hardin-Baylor is ready to kick off a miniature spring season that will be as much of a balancing act as anything.
There are protocols to be followed to keep everyone safe and five games to be played in the hopes of winning the American Southwest Conference championship, all the while making sure the Crusaders are best prepared for the more important 2021 fall season and the chase for another national title.
“It’s an issue we discussed at length. What is going to be our goal? The goal is to put together our team to reach the aspirations of our program,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “When we get into the nuts and bolts of preparing to face (teams this spring), you know the competitiveness is going to come out in all of us. Our plan is to try to win this thing, while all the time in the back of our mind thinking about next fall.”
The competitive juices started flowing Monday when UMHB began drawing up a game plan for Saturday’s spring opener against Belhaven in Jackson, Miss., and all that goes with it — including the travel and, of course, this morning’s round of COVID-19 tests.
“We’ll find out the results of the tests Tuesday evening, so who knows. But we’re excited about the group that’s been practicing and getting prepared for this game,” Fredenburg said. “It’s amazing to watch how the kids and coaches and families have adjusted to all of this. It has been a unique opportunity to test our resilience, and we’re taking incredible measures to make sure everyone stays safe.”
The Crusaders have some predecessors from which to learn about how to proceed amid the pandemic, from their school’s own basketball squads to the NCAA Division I teams that successfully completed a fall season and staged a national championship.
UMHB is taking bits of information from all of them to piece together the safest plan for its football team this spring.
“We’ve tried to learn as much as possible from the guys who were playing in the fall, as far as things they were doing to keep their players and coaches safe,” Fredenburg said. “This trip is long and will be difficult, but we’re practicing social distancing and wearing masks and using hand sanitizer, so we’re doing everything we can.”
Revitalizing the defense
The last time the Crusaders played was Dec. 7, 2019, when they suffered a 26-7 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater in a Division III quarterfinal playoff game — a loss that ended their streak of three consecutive appearances in the national championship game.
The Warhawks rushed for 239 yards that day and converted more than 50 percent of their third- and fourth-down opportunities, leading UMHB to take a long look at its defensive scheme.
Among the returning leaders to help the Crusaders implement their new plan are seven seniors — Jefferson Fritz and Keith Gipson in the secondary, Khevon Shepard and E’Monte Smith at end, and Mikkah Hackett, Akeem Jackson and Jacob Mueller at linebacker.
“The last time we played, we feel like we underachieved. We’re really addressing that,” Fredenburg said. “The last ballgame that meant something was against Whitewater, and we feel like we gave up some things and our defense wasn’t successful in any short-yardage situations.
“We’ve really drawn our attention to changing up a little bit of our defensive philosophy to not be so reliant on our (pass coverage package) and be more dominant up front. It has taken us some time to develop that. We feel like we’re making progress, but there’s still things we have to do to improve.”
Replenishing the offense
The biggest change on offense will be in the backfield, where quarterback Tommy Bowden takes the reins. The sophomore was used primarily in the red zone in 2019, when he rushed for 268 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for 139 yards and a score as the primary backup.
Fredenburg believes Bowden is a different quarterback than he was back then.
“The NCAA gave us 114 days of practice, which also encompasses the six weeks of this spring season. But in the fall, we were able to work out for six weeks,” Fredenburg said. “We suited up and were able to compete. We had great workouts and great development of our guys.
“Tommy showed incredible development during that time. He has grown leaps and bounds. He’s always been an incredible runner, but his passing has developed really well. We think he has a really bright future.”
Also new to the fold is the stable of running backs led by sophomore Maleek Hamilton, a transfer from Arkansas-Monticello, and freshman Montana Miller —younger brother of UMHB career rushing leader Markeith Miller — who is back after missing all of the 2019 season because of injury.
Returning leaders for the offense include linemen Steven Sellers and Jeffrey Sims along with tight end Gary Ruckman up front, receivers K.J. Miller, Brenton Martin and Kadarius Daniels, and junior kicker Anthony Avila.
K.J. Miller had a team-leading 51 catches for the 2018 national championship team then left the program for a year before returning.
“K.J. Miller is back and is going to be so involved in our offense, not only as a receiver. We’d like to get the ball in his hands as many times as we can,” Fredenburg said.
The format
The ASC divided its 10 teams into two divisions for the short spring season, with UMHB, Belhaven, East Texas Baptist, Louisiana College and Southwestern in the East Division. Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, McMurry, Sul Ross State and Texas Lutheran comprise the West.
Each division will play a round-robin schedule, with the East and West winners meeting in the conference championship game. The second-place teams will square off and so on to complete each program’s five-game schedule.
As an added bonus, none of the players involved will use up a year of NCAA eligibility.
“The cool thing is you get these five games and all of these practice opportunities. So these guys that just joined us in the fall will be with us again next fall with a whole year under their belt and will still be freshmen,” Fredenburg said. “That’s exciting for the future of Mary Hardin-Baylor football.”