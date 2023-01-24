BELTON — Outside of its trio of losses to premier programs, Class 5A No. 2 Killeen Ellison has rarely experienced a challenge this season, winning 19 games by double digits, including eight by at least 30 points.
The string of success was on the verge of being interrupted Tuesday, however, when Belton rallied from a 10-point deficit to create a 36-31 advantage midway through the third quarter.
The Eagles outscored the Tigers by 16 points during the duration of the contest, though, en route to a 57-46 victory.
“Believe it or not, but as the game was going on, I kept telling myself, ‘We need a game like this,’ because this is how games are going to be in the playoffs,” Ellison head coach Alberto Jones Jr. said. “We are not going to be fortunate enough to win by double digits all the time.
“The last few games, we’ve been winning by 20 or 30 points, but I wasn’t sure if we were getting any better. After this one, I feel we are because we showed some guts.”
After taking a 29-26 lead into halftime, the Eagles lost control as Belton junior Trap Johnson scored the first 10 points of the third for his team, capping off the run with a three-point play to give the Tigers a 36-31 lead with 3:58 remaining in the quarter.
Moments later, Jojo McIver’s basket in the paint sparked a streak of eight straight points for Ellison (26-3, 8-0 District 22-5A) before consecutive 3-pointers from Belton guard Gian Carlo and forward Jayden Ford reclaimed a 42-39 lead for the Tigers less than a minute into the fourth.
Belton (20-8, 5-3), however, did not make another field goal until Johnson’s layup with 1:15 left provided his team’s final points and cut the Tigers’ gap to 53-46.
Ellison guard Jamyron Keller, who finished with a team-high 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, believed his team’s showing proved a point.
“This game shows the level of perseverance we have as a team,” the senior said. “We needed to show that we can perform in those types of situations, but I wish it wouldn’t have gotten there. We just had to show some heart.
“We’re always talking about mental toughness, and that played a huge part in us being able to come back and get the win.”
Along with Keller’s output, McIver scored 13 points to go with four assists and four steals, while teammate Ademola Oladipo had eight points. Additionally, Kesean Garland, Deion Ware and Khris White scored seven points apiece.
Thanks in part to the offensive balance, it appeared the Eagles were poised to begin the second round of district play with another easy win early on, leading 19-9 following the first quarter. But they scored just 20 points during the ensuing two quarters, and Belton tied it at 31-all on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 6 minutes remaining in the third. Another Johnson basket gave the Tigers a 33-31 lead — their first since going up 5-4.
Johnson finished with a game-high 24 points to go with six rebounds and three assists, and Carlo had 11 points for the Tigers.
“For three quarters, I thought we were pretty good, and then Ellison took control and did what they are capable of,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “They forced us to turn the ball over some and got some easy layups, and that was the difference in the game.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of the effort from my guys, though. They gave us everything they had.”