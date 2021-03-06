MADISONVILLE — Sports aren’t easy. They aren’t supposed to be. They can hurt. They also can be overwhelmingly rewarding. It takes a certain extra something inside athletes to achieve the level of success everyone aims to reach.
So, after senior Jaylin McWilliams stepped down off the ladder with a freshly cut piece of the net, he watched the rest of his teammates and coaches snip their own souvenir and couldn’t help but think about the journey the Academy Bees endured to arrive at this particularly satisfying scenario inside Mustang Gym on Saturday afternoon.
“Most of us have been playing together since the fifth grade. Really, the whole team basically has been playing together since fifth grade. So, all the late practices, the tournaments we had, all the fights that we had, all led up to this moment right here,” McWilliams said. “We worked for this moment. The two years that we lost, this is where we were trying to get. So, to overcome that, I feel like it’s a big thing.”
McWilliams and the Bees took the big stage of a regional tournament for the first time since 2002 on Friday and survived a double-overtime regional semifinal thriller. Their encore Saturday against previously unbeaten Winnie East Chambers was scintillating in its own right. Academy shot 51 percent from the floor, led by as many as 20 points and defeated the Buccaneers 68-58 for the Class 3A Region III championship and a berth in the state semifinals.
Academy celebrated by cutting down the net as roughly 400 of its fans cheered from above. The Bees (22-7) will play San Antonio Cole (25-5) most likely Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
“I mean, it’s awesome because you realize how much time and effort these guys have put in their whole life to get better, the skill work, AAU tournaments. All of that leads to a moment like that, and it’s just awesome to see it,” said fifth-year Academy coach James Holt, who let his players and assistant coaches go up and down the ladder before he made the final cuts, raised the net in his hand and hollered. “These guys have done so much. They deserve as much praise as we can give them.”
McWilliams finished with a game-high 26 points, one night after posting 16 in the Bees’ 70-69 win over New Waverly. Fellow senior Jerry Cephus added 19 points while tasked with defensive duties against Buccaneers all-state guard Ernest Ceasar, and Darion Franklin added 11 points for Academy.
Ceasar managed a team-high 21 points, 10 of those in the fourth quarter when East Chambers (27-1) made its last-gasp push.
Academy led 64-48 with 1:32 left in the fourth before the Bucs went on a 10-0 run — their second in as many quarters — to pull within 64-58 with 34 seconds remaining. Franklin, though, went 4-for-4 at the free throw line to seal the victory.
Braydon Guillory had 13 points and Keyrin Green posted 10 for East Chambers, which also used a 10-0 run in the third to get back into the fray by slicing the Bees’ 50-30 cushion to 50-40 by the end of the third.
“They’re a team that tries to wear you down a little bit, and it may not be the first or second quarter, but usually the third or fourth quarter there’s going to be a moment where there’s going to be a run … and we’ve got to just take that, absorb it and move on to the next,” Holt said of East Chambers. “Our kids are good at playing on to that next play and focusing on what we’ve got to do this possession instead of what happened on the last few possessions.”
Led by McWilliams’ nine points and six from Cephus, Academy built an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bees were up by as many as 14 points in the second and took a 36-25 lead into halftime.
Following a layup by Green to get the Buccaneers within 39-30, Academy ripped off 11 in a row — four points from Cephus, three from McWilliams, and two apiece from Tanner Rambeau and Kollin Mraz — for the 50-30 margin. Green hit a 3 as time expired in the third to cap East Chambers’ 10-0 burst.
“We put in work. We put in work for a very long time and this is what we’ve been working for,” Cephus said. “We’re not done yet but we just put in a lot of work, trust our guys and go out and do what we are meant to do — play basketball. That’s what we do.”
And it’s what the Bees have done rather well during a run of three consecutive district titles and playoff appearances. The previous two postseason adventures were ended in the regional quarterfinals by a combined 15 points.
The mission this season to get over that hump and meet their self-imposed expectations got off to an uneven start but has since picked up steam since McWilliams returned 10 games into the campaign after a violation of team rules sidelined him.
McWilliams was determined to make up for lost time, and the Bees were collectively onboard for that. They’ve lost just once since.
“I wanted to just prove a point that, like, whatever happened, happened for a reason and I could bounce back and play through it for my team,” the jovial, 6-foot-2 multisport athlete said.
And that commitment to teamwork — one through 12 on the roster — has extended a dream season into the 3A final four and the level all teams want a chance to experience.
“The guys played a ton last night and they played a ton today, but at the end of the day, they are gamers, they are really competitive and they’re going to do whatever they can,” Holt said. “I’ll never doubt their heart, their will, and they’ll give you whatever they’ve got regardless of what’s left in the tank.”