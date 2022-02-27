SOFTBALL
UMHB sweeps past Schreiner
KERRVILLE — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team swept a non-conference doubleheader at Schreiner on Sunday, earning 7-4 and 13-2 wins over the Mountaineers. UMHB improved to 7-3 while the Mountaineers fell to 2-11.
In Game 1, the Crusaders got an RBI from Milly Cesare followed by a two-RBI single from Blakely Niles to break a scoreless tie in the sixth, tacking on another three runs in the seventh.
Niles and Lindsey Polleschultz led the Cru with three hits apiece while Lexi Harris and Polleschultz each scored two runs. Bayleigh Grogan earned the win in the circle, throwing seven shutout innings with six strikeouts and three hits allowed.
UMHB broke open the second game with a six-run fourth, getting three hits from Taylor Holman to lead a 17-hit attack and four strikeouts from Rachel Williams in a complete game.
UMHB returns to American Southwest Conference action Friday when it hosts Ozarks in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
BASEBALL
Crusaders split with Texas Lutheran
BELTON — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s baseball team opened Sunday with a dramatic, run-scoring hit in the bottom of the seventh, but the momentum stalled in the next affair as the Crusaders earned a split with Texas Lutheran in non-conference action Sunday at Red Murff Field.
UMHB’s Ryan Farmer knocked an RBI single to score Malek Bolin with the winning run in a 3-2 win in Game 1, which went scoreless through the middle innings after each team plated a pair of runs in the first.
Farmer paced the Crusaders (4-4) with two RBIs while Bolin accounted for the other. Trevor Ripke came out of the bullpen to pick up the win, fanning three in four shutout innings after starter James McGlumphy allowed two runs on four hits in three innings of work.
In Game 2, the teams traded leads four times through the first five innings, as Texas Lutheran (2-6) put up three runs in the fifth and then held on from there for an 8-7 win.
Leadoff hitter Kaden deBerardinis went 3-for-5 to lead the Crusaders, who outhit the Bulldogs 12-9 but committed two errors.
UMHB will travel to Ozarks for an American Southwest Conference series Friday and Saturday.