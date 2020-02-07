LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — With playoff berths secured and the postseason just around the corner, Academy’s boys and girls teams wanted to keep their streaks of district success going with the regular season winding down. Though, with fellow District 19-3A power Franklin in town Friday night, the Bees and Lady Bees knew defending their home court wouldn’t be easy.
The Lady Bees began the twin bill with a 46-42 loss to the Lady Lions, despite mounting a fourth-quarter comeback that briefly saw Academy in the lead during the late going. In the boys game, the Bees kept their perfect district record intact with a 49-38 win over the second-place Lions and increased the separation between the two in league play.
BOYS
After squeezing by Franklin 62-59 in their previous matchup, the Bees led by four, 21-17, at halftime Friday. They outscored the Lions 14-4 in the third quarter to take complete control heading into the fourth frame up 35-21 on their way to clinching at least a share of the district title.
Jerry Cephus led Academy (25-6, 11-0) with 14 points. Jaylin McWilliams added 13, and Tanner Rambeau finished with 11.
Malcom Murphy had a team-high 12 points for Franklin (22-11, 8-3).
GIRLS
Academy got past Franklin 44-36 in the teams’ earlier contest, so the Lady Bees knew full well the challenge the Lady Lions presented. This time however, the district’s top spot hung in the balance with both squads part of a three-team tie for first place.
After trailing by 11 at halftime, Academy (19-12, 10-3) cut Franklin’s lead to seven by the end of the third quarter before mounting a fourth-quarter run that had all the makings of a game-winning rally.
Academy tied the game at 38 on a layup by Desi Bolin, and Ellie Erwin gave the Lady Bees a 42-40 lead after grabbing offensive rebounds and turning them into points on back-to-back possessions with 2:18 left. Riley Hood made a 3-pointer to put Franklin ahead 43-42, and Mya Booker went 3-for-4 from the free throw line over the final 33 seconds to secure the win for Franklin and knock Academy out of the district’s top spot.
Franklin remained in a tie for first place with Lexington, which defeated Troy on Friday. The loss dropped Academy to third with one regular-season game remaining.
“It really felt like a battle for first place,” said Academy’s Alex Fastzkie, who finished with nine points and three blocks. “Being senior night, we really wanted to get the win, but what a heck of a fight for our last home game.”
Aubrey Fossett led Academy with 12 points and Erwin added 11. The Lady Bees shot 33 percent from the field (16-for-49) and were just 4-for-27 from beyond the 3-point arc. After being held to single-digit scoring totals in each of the first three quarters, the Lady Bees tallied 17 fourth-quarter points while going 7-for-16 from the field.
Mya Booker was the lone double-digit scorer for Franklin (11-2 19-3A) with 11 points. The Lady Lions went on a 13-4 run over the final 5:25 of the first half to lead 28-17 at the break.
“I’m proud of my girls. We were down 11 points, come back, take the lead and have a chance to win the game at the end,” said Academy head coach Brian Pursche, whose team closes the regular season Tuesday at Cameron Yoe. “We just weren’t making shots that we normally do. Franklin did a good job of contesting shots and covering up our bigs inside.”