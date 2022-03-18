Temple finally took the diamond at Hallford Field after 12 games on the road to start the season, but Harker Heights spoiled the homecoming Friday night.
Knights right-hander Joseph Marin scattered two hits and struck out six in 5 1/3 innings, and the visitors did enough on offense with the help of the Wildcats’ fielding miscues to notch a 7-3 victory in District 12-6A action under the lights.
“Every game in our district is going to be tough, so we are ecstatic to come out of here with a win,” Harker Heights coach Randy Culp said.
The Knights (9-4, 2-0) led just 2-0 entering the top of the seventh but tacked on five in the frame, four of them unearned after two of Temple’s seven errors. Tyler Halverson also had an RBI double and pinch hitter Dillon Barker singled in another run for the Knights in the seventh.
Temple starter Isaac Ramos was tagged with the loss after holding firm for 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs — only one earned — and four hits. Matt McDonald relieved Ramos with one out in the seventh but was chased after two batters, including Barker’s RBI single. Evan Machuca entered and recorded the final two outs.
The Wildcats (2-10-1, 0-2) gave the home fans something to cheer about in the seventh, getting to reliever Jett Millsap for three runs, including a two-RBI double by McDonald. But it was too little too late for Temple, which left a combined five runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings when the game was still within reach. The Wildcats left nine runners on overall.
“We’ve got to clean it up. Can’t panic. Have to make the routine play. I just told them in the huddle, ‘You’re skilled and playing this game for a reason. Let the skill take over, not the pressure,’” said Temple head coach Dallas Robertson, whose team dropped its 12-6A opener Tuesday at Bryan. “We’ve got a good group of guys who want to win. We just have to find a way to do it.”
Millsap scored on an error with two outs in the top of the third for Heights’ 1-0 lead, and it was 2-0 following Halverson’s RBI hit in the sixth.
“I think our defense this year is one of our strong points. We tell our pitcher all the time, ‘Hey, let them put the ball in play. We’ve got good defense behind,’” Culp said. “I thought that worked out well tonight.”
Temple loaded the bases in the sixth when Marin beaned three batters in a row with two outs. Millsap, though, induced a groundout to get out of the inning unscathed.
“Isaac Ramos, hell of a job on the mound. Great job on the mound. Kept them off balance all night, and I knew we would have a shot with him on the mound,” Robertson said. “But, not coming up clutch in situations, when you’ve got runners everywhere, we didn’t take care of it.”