Temple wrestling held it down at the T-Town Takedown on Saturday.
Hosting a tournament for the first time in program history, the Wildcats and Tem-Cats defended their mats and posted team finishes of first and second place, respectively, that featured a combined six individual titles inside Wildcat Gym.
It was the Wildcats’ second tournament win of the season.
In the boys 106-pound final, Temple’s David Maxson outlasted Round Rock’s Winston Le for a 6-5 win in overtime after three, 2-minute rounds that preceded the extra session.
It turned out to be the first of the Wildcats’ four titles.
In a matchup of two sophomores, Joel Aguilar followed in the 132-pound final with a victory via fall, or pin, late in the match against Killeen Shoemaker’s Karim Garcia.
Sam Maxson took center stage and recorded a fall at 2:44 in the 138-pound final against Lampasas’ Rylan Myers.
Taurean York wrapped up the boys individual gold haul with a three-round scrap against Shoemaker’s Isaiah Myles that ended with York’s 14-6 major decision (a margin of eight points of more).
The Wildcats also had Teryan Williams-Echols advance to the 145-pound final, in which Lampasas’ Daemian Rivas notched a 9-4 decision in a match that went the distance.
Also advancing to a final in the 12-team event were Shoemaker’s Ethan Welsher (second, 120 pounds), Cameron Yoe’s Jordan Wells (second, 160), Salado’s Ryland Woods (second, 170), Gatesville’s Jordan Kinkade (second, 182) and Shoemaker’s Jay Haynes (first via forfeit, 195).
The Wildcats tallied 38 points to finish first in the team standings ahead of runner-up Round Rock McNeil, which finished with 33.5.
On the girls side of the competition, Temple teammates Gabriela Vaqueriano and Zalanna Garcia squared off in the 102-pound final, with Vaqueriano earning the win via fall at 1:42 of the match.
The Tem-Cats’ Natasha Hills defeated McNeil’s Taylor Caples by fall (1:43) in the 110-pound final.
Championship match results involving area schools also in the girls draw included: Lampasas’ Charlie Freese beating Round Rock’s Annesley Day by fall (2:39) for the 119-pound title; Taylor Shea of Gatesville pinning Salado’s London Woods 23 seconds into the 138-pound final; Gatesville’s Kaylie Tippit picked up the 145-pound crown by fall (3:20) over teammate Brianna Allen; Payton Dowling of Gatesville was second at 165; Killeen Shoemaker’s Yahirnitza Torres Cruz defeated teammate Savanah Welsher at 185; and Searena Wilder was the champ at 215 via forfeit.
Gatesville’s girls edged Temple for first place in the team standings, 161-158, and Shoemaker was third with 109 points.