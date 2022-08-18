BELTON — The smell of rain hung in the air and the bleachers remained thinly saturated from some of the much-needed showers that dotted the region early Thursday evening.
Tiger Field stayed mostly dry after that, and players enjoyed cooled-down but still muggy temperatures in the upper 70s as Belton took on Georgetown East View in its lone scrimmage before the regular season kicks off next week.
While an earlier lightning delay forced the freshmen and junior varsity teams to scrimmage at the same time — one on each side of the field — prior to the varsity portion, it was the Tigers’ offense that showed most of the spark thereafter.
Belton, coming off a 6-5 year that saw it earn its first playoff berth since 2018, scored four times in the controlled portion and held East View out of the end zone, and the Tigers outscored the Patriots 21-6 through two live-action quarters that capped the night.
After allowing a touchdown run on East View’s opening possession of live action, the Tigers answered on their first drive with a TD by Garrett Oliveira on a 20-yard strike from returning starter Ty Brown. They tacked on a 6-yard touchdown dive from LJ Underwood with 29 seconds left in the opening frame then got a 49-yard scoring strike from Jake Stout to Rayshaun Peoples with about a minute remaining in the final quarter to close out the scoring. Each team got just one possession apiece in the last quarter, which was played with a running clock.
Brown finished with 87 yards on 5-of-10 passing in the live sets.
To start the scrimmage, each squad’s first-team offense went against the other’s first-team defense for 10 plays, followed by the second units for another 10 plays.
The teams repeated the process to finish the controlled part before going through brief punting and extra-point simulations.
The Tigers’ offense looked sharp throughout, scoring four touchdowns and accumulating 15 first downs among their 40 plays of the controlled portion, including four plays of at least 34 yards or more.
Belton had a TD in each of its four sets, the first of which was scored by sophomore running back Shaun Snapp following a 40-yard completion from Brown to Mason Ramm to set up the Tigers with first-and-goal from inside the 5.
Slade LeBlanc found Karson Dunn for a 51-yard score down the left sideline during the second-string portion.
Belton’s other scores came on Brown’s 10-yard pass to Diego Coleman, and Stout’s 11-yard throw to Desmond Adams in the back corner of the end zone.
Brown’s toss was set up by Underwood’s 65-yard scamper on the previous play, and Jay Burrola ripped off a 34-yard run to set up Adams’ score.
Underwood, a senior, had 95 yards on just three carries in the controlled portion, picking up a first down on all three runs.
Belton’s Alton McCallum had an interception during the controlled action, and lineman Ethan Arendall had what amounted to a sack on a play that was blown dead when he reached the East View quarterback.
Belton, which dropped from District 12-6A to 11-5A-II, will host Pflugerville Hendrickson on Aug. 26 to open the season before taking on Brenham, Huntsville and San Angelo Central, respectively, to finish its non-district schedule.
The Tigers open league play by hosting Pflugerville on Sept. 23.