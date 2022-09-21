— Non-district —
GRANGER vs. BRUNI
Lion Stadium, Kenedy
Records: Granger Lions 3-1; Bruni Badgers 2-2
Last week: Granger 42, Goldthwaite 25; Bruni 38, Riviera-Kaufer 22
Lions to watch: RB/LB DJ McClelland, QB/S Nate Tucker, RB/LB Chase Edwards, WR Trae Herrera, TE Tripp Wilke, WR Lucas Matta.
Badgers to watch: QB Albert Esquivel, RB Aiden Favella, WR Jorge Preza, LB Diego Padilla.
Note: This is a neutral-site contest between two schools located 290 miles or 4½ hours from one another. Kenedy is about 150 miles from Granger and 130 from Bruni. McClelland is 249 yards from 1,000 rushing. That might sound like a lot to gain in one game to reach the milestone, but the senior averaged 188 yards per game through four weeks, so it is feasible. Esquivel does it all for the Badgers offense with 425 yards passing and a team-high 458 yards rushing on 55 carries. Favella is second with 27 carries and 158 yards.
BARTLETT vs. WOODSBORO
Bulldog Stadium, Yoakum
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 2-1; Woodsboro Eagles 0-4
Last week: Itasca 47, Bartlett 16; Santa Maria 35, Woodsboro 7
Bulldogs to watch: QB Bryson Bass, RB Rodolfo Rodriguez, OL Alonso Castaneda, TE Khalil Gadison.
Eagles to watch: QB Layton Niemann, RB Colton Wiginton, RB Adam Dominguez, OL/DL Reed Fricks.
Note: Bartlett comes into tonight’s neutral-site affair on the heels of its first loss of the young season. The Bulldogs have shown improvement on offense this fall, putting up an average of 366 yards per game in their spread attack compared to 222 for last season. Bass under center is a threat with his arm and legs while Gadison provides a big-play weapon. Woodsboro returns seven defensive starters from last year’s playoff team but have been outscored 97-25 in its last two games.