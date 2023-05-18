BELTON — Grason Long threw a three-hitter, and Lindsey Polleschultz went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to help Mary Hardin-Baylor to a 2-0 victory over St. Thomas on Thursday in Game 1 of an NCAA Division III regional at Dee Dillon Field.
UMHB beats St. Thomas to open NCAA regional
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
