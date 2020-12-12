After one of the darkest days Cameron has experienced, the light at the end of the tunnel has been the kindness shown from both inside and outside of the town.
As the days passed following the tragic events of November 22 when former Cameron Yoe athletes and cousins Traion Smith, 22, and Desmond Williams, 30, died during a fishing outing when their boat capsized in rural Milam County, the outpouring of support was swift and substantial.
Financial donations and charity events raised thousands of dollars and boosted the spirits of the families involved as well as a town that felt it lost part of itself.
“This community always amazes me,” said Tommy Brashear, Cameron Yoe’s head football coach and athletic director and lifelong Cameron resident. “There are always offers from people to give what they can in the effort. What I love about this community is it’s a great place with great people.”
Several days later, to add to the horrific tragedy, another former Yoe athlete, 21-year-old Danny Perez, was killed in a one-car accident early Friday, November 27, after spending a long evening reminiscing with friends about Smith and Williams.
Smith, of course, brought the lion’s share of the attention as a legendary Yoe running back, who was a catalyst in the Yoemen’s four straight state title game appearances — winning three — between 2012-15. Gaining more than 7,500 yards rushing and 104 touchdowns during his career puts him in a class beyond the stratosphere.
Williams was primarily known athletically as a point guard and team leader for Brashear when he was the Yoemen’s basketball coach, and always was looking to make sure his assist totals were high. Perez also was a solid shooting guard for the Yoemen in recent years.
Smith and Williams had a dual memorial service at Yoe Field on Saturday, Dec. 5. Services for Perez were earlier that week.
“The home stands were as full as we could get with social distancing,” Brashear said. “There were still many more standing along the fence line. They touched a lot of lives.”
Four football teams were put together for a mini-tournament to raise funds to go along with silent auctions and other donations of mountains of food. Those events helped raise some $30,000. Dede Westbrook, a former Yoemen and University of Oklahoma star now with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, returned to donate $10,000 apiece to the Smith and Williams’ families. A cornhole tournament netted some $8,000-plus for Perez.
The popular Texas Burger/Subway restaurant in Cameron donated half of its Saturday proceeds to the three memorial funds.
Yet with all the love and support being brought from within the town of 5,500, the same intentions coming from outside of Cameron may have been even more touching. The generosity and long memories of what the Yoemen did for others in sorrowful times came back to them in spades.
In 2014, in the week leading up to the Yoemen’s state semifinal football game against Edna, tragedy hit that town and that team when one of its players and four of his siblings died in a house fire. Cameron officials delivered a significant check to Edna soon after winning the state title that year.
Edna didn’t forget and it’s townsfolk provided a sizeable donation to the memorial account at Classic Bank in Cameron with a note attached recalling the generosity shown them six years prior.
During a Class 3A Division II state quarterfinal between Franklin and Lexington, fans passed a Yoe football helmet through the stands and gathered some $4,200 in cash, a remarkable amount considering we’re in an era in which the need to carry sums of “walking around money” has largely been replaced by debit cards. Jayce Raspberry, a former Cameron assistant now at Franklin, came up with the idea and secured an outdated helmet from Brashear to serve as an offering plate.
The loss of life of individuals in their prime always touches a nerve and leaves the rest to grapple with the meaning.
“Death is always a sad thing, and this is especially sad because all of them had a lot of life left,” Brashear said. “All of these guys were trying to do things the right way and live the right way. God has a plan that we don’t always understand.”
Seeing the mammoth response to the sudden deaths warmed the hearts of the families in their time of grief.
Ronnie Williams, the uncle of Desmond Williams and good friend of Smith, said in summation of the public reaction, “You know, there are more good people than bad in this world.”
Too often it takes a tragedy to remind us of that.