It may only be a few games into the junior college baseball season, but Temple College and Angelina already feel like old friends.
The Leopards swept the Roadrunners at their place to open the season in late January, but Angelina repaid the debts Thursday as Temple College kicked off its home slate.
The Leopards let a five-run lead slip away in a 9-8 loss in Game 1 of a non-conference doubleheader, after which the Roadrunners scored five runs in the first three innings, then rode the arm of Carson Courtney to post a 7-4 win in the end-cap.
Temple College (3-3) — which also dropped a 3-1 loss to Angelina (3-5) in Galveston on Sunday — fell behind early in Game 2 and couldn’t make up enough ground, though it saved its best charge for the final inning.
Angelina’s Landon McLeod delivered the big blow in the second inning with a high homer to left that drove in Sam Hardcastle, who had singled, and capped a three-run outburst that ran TC starter Joel Burgess Jr.
Jaxon Hansen started the frame with a single then scored on Hardcastle’s opposite-field liner.
Burgess Jr., one of six Leopards pitchers in the second game, took the loss, giving up four runs in one-plus inning. Garrett Baumann, Brandon Taylor, Rowdy Hoadley, Mason Peters and Colin Huspen also took the mound for TC in the second game.
“You have 15 arms and you’re trying to get guys out there and get a look at them, so you kind of know who you want to bring in when it gets to conference and sometimes growing pains aren’t easy to live with,” Temple College head coach Craig McMurtry said. “I wanted to get (Burgess Jr.) out there and try to get a couple innings under his belt, get him in the game and, obviously, got behind — gave up the homerun. It’s tough to get work in when you’re playing in games that count. I had to get him out there and get a chance to see him. He’s a lefty who throws upper 80s and throws a good breaking ball, and I needed to get his feet wet. But yeah it’s disappointing to get out to an early deficit and then try and fight back.”
Hansen, who finished 3-for-4, landed the big hit late after Taylor and Hoadley combined for three shutout innings through the middle frames as the Leopards chipped one run off the deficit with Colby Christian’s sacrifice fly that plated Cade Climie in the fourth.
Other than that, though, TC got nothing off Angelina starter Courtney, who struck out four and gave up just three hits, all singles, in five crisp innings.
“(Courtney) was throwing really good,” McMurtry said. “You have to give him credit because he was locating all of his pitches. And then we kind of kept it close until we give up the home run late, so that kind of hurt too.”
Down six entering the bottom of the seventh, the Leopards put together three two-out runs to put a scare into Angelina, though the potential game-tying run was left on deck.
First, Cole Tabor plated Trent Rucker, who singled, and Jake Weaver, who reached on an error, with a single through the right side. Tabor then came around to score after a stolen base and two wild pitches.
But Angelina’s Peyton Fosher, who fanned four in his two-inning save, recovered to get Lance Cantrell swinging on a breaking ball to seal the win.
“We battled back and got some runners on base and had a chance to hopefully get the tying or winning run up to the plate,” McMurtry said. “You just have to keep working and figure out which guys we can count on in certain situations.”
In the opener, the Leopards built a five-run edge through two innings, but Angelina got back in it with four runs in the third and five in the fifth. Hansen’s two-run double started the Roadrunners’ scoring in the fifth, Hardcastle later scored on a TC wild pitch to give his team its first lead at 8-7, and Angelina tacked on an insurance run with Mario Mendoza’s groundout.
But again TC took it to the wire in the bottom of the seventh.
The Leopards got back to 9-8 when Temple High product Bryan Williams reached on a two-out error that scored Cantrell, who finished 4-for-5 in Game 1. But Tyler McCuistion slammed the door shut by fanning Weaver for the final out.
“It was the same thing in the first game,” McMurtry said. “We bring a guy in and all of a sudden it’s a walk and I think a hit batter and it kind of opens up the door for them to score their five runs. When it’s early you want to try to get some guys out there but you hope that they can step up and do what they’re supposed to do, and they didn’t. And when you’re playing a pretty good team — and (Angelina) is much-improved from last year — you can’t get down and you can’t let teams back in it, so we’ll see how we can bounce back this weekend.”
Temple College will play at Wharton County at 2 p.m. Sunday.