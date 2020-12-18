ROGERS —Restrictions placed on events at Rogers ISD meant that what normally would have been an overflow crowd Friday night when the Lady Eagles hosted their biggest rival, the Academy Lady Bees, was down to less than half-capacity.
Those able to make it were plenty loud, though, and saw another classic battle between the two schools, with the visiting Lady Bees prevailing 39-37 at Harley Doggett Gymnasium.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Academy coach Brian Pursche said. “It doesn’t matter whose team is better or what, each time is a battle. It’s fun. It’s intense.”
It wasn’t decided until Academy’s Ellie Erwin reeled in a rebound on a missed shot by Rogers (8-3, 1-1 District 19-3A) with less than 7 seconds left in a wild fourth quarter to seal the outcome.
“I think they just hit more shots than we did,” first-year Rogers coach Missy Dolgener said. “The effort was there. We just missed too many baskets. They are a great physical team. Kudos to them.”
The Lady Bees (8-7, 2-0) led 37-33 with 1:30 left when Rogers’ Courtney Andel drained an open 3-pointer to cut the gap to 37-36.
After a timeout, the Lady Eagles put intense pressure on the Lady Bees’ inbound pass and, as time clicked down on the 5-second limit, Academy’s hurried pass bounced off Erwin’s leg for a turnover to give the ball back to Rogers.
“I was mad,” Pursche said of the sequence of events leading to the turnover. “I was yelling for a timeout and nobody gave me the timeout before that happened. I just told the girls then, ‘We have to finish and fight through it.’”
The Lady Bees fought through it by getting the ball back on a steal, but Lady Eagles also produced a steal for a fast break and Aaliyah Montalbo drew a foul on her missed shot attempt. She made one of two free throws to tie the game at 37 with 39.5 seconds to play.
Academy’s Payten Conde then drove quickly to the basket and drew a foul and also made one of two to give the Lady Bees a 38-37 lead with 29.8 to play.
After Academy forced another turnover, a free throw by Kerstin Turner gave the Lady Bees the 39-37 lead with 15 seconds remaining, setting up one final try for the Lady Eagles.
They worked the ball to the right under the basket, where Jacelyn Chervenka’s shot in traffic fell short. Erwin came down with the ball, dribbled to mid-court and began the celebration as the buzzer sounded.
“I told them to keep playing hard, play physical,” Dolgener said of the final minute. “When we get a stop on defense, come down, run our offense and be calm. We had some good looks at the basket. We just missed too many shots.”
Rogers led 11-9 after the opening frame, keeping Conde — who led all scorers with 17 points — scoreless through the first quarter.
“We knew we were going to have to stop Irwin and Conde,” Dolgener said. “They run a lot of pick-and-rolls and we had a plan to try to double-team Irwin.”
Erwin had four of her 10 points in the opening quarter, then Conde took over the rest of the way, leading the Lady Bees to a 20-15 halftime lead and a 30-26 advantage after three.
Andel led the Lady Eagles with 10 points.
“My team is pretty young,” Pursche said. “We’ve talked about finishing games and we talked about playing every possession. They overcame a lot there in the fourth quarter and found a way to win.”