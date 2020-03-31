Holland baseball coach Patrick Kruger gets his share of text messages from players, who mostly want to know one thing.
“They just ask, ‘When are we going to get back to our daily lives of school, practice, games?’” Kruger said Tuesday.
That question is proving to be more and more difficult to answer as the coronavirus pandemic continues its disruptive course.
On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed through May 4, extending the previous shuttered period by one month. That means sports are still on hold, and the new date matches that of which the University Interscholastic League recommended as the earliest teams in Texas could resume competition, a guideline the governing body over Texas public school athletics issued March 19.
Six days earlier, the UIL had banned all sanctioned events through March 29. Things have only escalated since.
More changes aren’t unlikely. But one constant during the last few weeks of unrivaled uncertainty has been coaches from a distance while upholding the proper health and safety precautions doing their best to keep everyday routines — altered as they may be — a part of their athletes’ lives and those athletes responding to the adjustments, in some cases, with ingenuity and defiance directed at the coronavirus.
“We are promoting the idea of still working, staying in shape, and I just tell them to do what you can do on your own and don’t get into big groups,” Kruger said. “The lingering feeling I have is for our four seniors. This might’ve been our best team talent-wise we’ve had, and we might not know what could have been. I feel bad for them right now.”
It’s an understandable emotion. The Hornets had won 10 straight, including their District 27-2A opener, when everything grinded to a halt right around the weekend of March 14 and right about the time Kruger’s crew was finding its groove.
Rogers’ softball team can relate to the shock of being jolted out of a flow that was yielding remarkable results. The Lady Eagles were 20-1-1 when the pandemic pause button was pressed.
“We went into spring break after a great win, and I haven’t seen the team since,” Rogers coach Kristie Waits said. “I’m sure all the coaches are talking about their seniors because those players have been waiting for these moments. All these teams have worked so hard and it’s sad we can’t battle it out on the field. There’s still an inkling of hope, I guess. Hopefully we get the chance to have some kind of closure to the season.”
Of course, beyond the wins and losses and the prospect of seeing strong starts float into the ether as though they never happened, the prominent hurdle athletes are facing is the growing chance that their seasons will go from postponed to all together scrapped.
It’s not a simple challenge to encounter, though it’s been clear that many local players are by and large choosing to rise to the occasion and put hope ahead of despair. Take, for example, all the video clips of improvised, at-home, makeshift workouts still popping up on social media accounts.
“What we’ve been doing is we are two or three times a week meeting virtually, and our strength and conditioning coach has put together baseball at-home workouts,” Temple baseball coach Dallas Robertson said. “Just to keep them accountable, I asked them when you do something, send me a text saying this is what I did. And, let me tell you about these kids. I’m telling you, pretty much on a daily basis I’ll have a bunch of texts.”
Self-starters in self-isolation.
“You feel bad for those seniors but this really is a serious situation and the best thing for everybody is to listen and to follow the guidelines that are out there,” Robertson said. “The bad thing is that it’s all come to a halt but it is the right thing to do. If we get to play, great. If not, at least everybody is safe and healthy.”
Troy baseball coach Steve Sebesta said his way of making sure his players get what they need is by keeping sports on the backburner.
Even still, it’s about staying together while spending time apart.
“I’ve seen a few out at the cages but, I’ll be honest, I haven’t put any pressure on our kids. We haven’t talked a whole lot of baseball right now,” said Sebesta, whose team is coming off a fourth-round playoff appearance in 2019 and had won 11 of its first 14 games this year.
“When you have a team filled with upper classmen and a team with a lot of experience, you feel sorry for those guys. We want to be out there competing. But at the same time, you still have to keep everything in perspective,” Sebesta added. “It’s a bad situation and I think the baseball part takes a back seat to it, really. I think the biggest thing for us is safety for the players and their families.”