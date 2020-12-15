BELTON — For 38 minutes, the Belton Tigers and Waco La Vega Pirates ran neck-and-neck as neither squad established a comfortable advantage. Belton’s 3-point attempts didn’t find the bottom of the net with regularity, and the turnovers La Vega forced on the defensive end rarely turned into points.
In the final 2 minutes, though, the Tigers relied on their savvy veterans and defense to pull out another win Tuesday night.
Belton outscored La Vega 16-6 and held the Pirates to 3-of-12 shooting in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers went on a 10-2 game-ending run to pull away for a 55-47 win at Tiger Gym in their final non-district tune-up.
Senior Ben Jones and junior TJ Johnson combined for 14 points in the fourth quarter for Belton (9-1), which opens District 12-6A play at home Friday against Killeen.
“I thought we did a good job of keeping our composure down the stretch. We made plays that we had to make,” Belton head coach Jason Fossett said. “We’re 9-1 right now, but really we’re 0-0. None of that means a hill of beans come Friday.”
Johnson led Belton with a game-high 27 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jones added 11 points, including two 3s in the fourth quarter. Trap Johnson chipped in eight points for the Tigers, who trailed by two entering the final frame.
Down 41-39 to start the fourth, Jones hit a 3 to push Belton back in front. Four straight points by the Pirates gave La Vega (1-2) a three-point lead, before TJ Johnson converted a three-point play to tie the game at 45 with less than 6 minutes left. After the Pirates tried to drain the clock with long possessions, Jones and TJ Johnson hit back-to-back 3s to give Belton a four-point cushion at 51-47.
Kaden Downs and TJ Johnson went a combined 4-for-4 from the free throw line over the final seconds to secure the Tigers’ win.
“This was one of our better defensive games,” said Fossett, whose team held La Vega to 32 percent shooting (21-for-65). “We kept them in front, we rebounded the ball pretty well and we didn’t turn it over against their press, which I thought was huge. That was key to avoid giving up the ball and allowing transition layups.”
After averaging more than 74 points per game entering the night, Belton came out slow. The Tigers missed their first seven attempts as 3:35 went by before the first points were registered by either team. A 3 by TJ Johnson gave Belton a 6-2 lead, and the low-scoring first quarter ended with La Vega on top 11-10.
Downs’ 3-pointer less than a minute into the second quarter gave Belton a 13-11 edge before the teams traded the lead several times over the next few minutes, leaving Belton with a 21-20 advantage with just more than 2 minutes left. Jones and TJ Johnson made 3s for Belton, but La Vega continued to stay close as the Tigers led 27-24 at halftime.
The Pirates outscored Belton 17-12 in the third quarter behind the play of Randy Woolf Jr., who scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the third by making three of five attempts from long range, and La Vega took its two-point lead into the fourth but couldn’t hold off the Tigers.
TJ Johnson scored 15 points in the second half, when he was 4-of-5 from the field —including 2-for-2 from 3-point range — and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
For La Vega, Marcus Willis Jr. scored 14 points to join Woolf as the Pirates’ double-digit scorers.