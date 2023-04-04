BELTON — Baseball can be a game of streaks, and right now Belton is on a hot one.
Winners of six in a row by an average of about 12 runs per outing entering Tuesday’s District 22-5A game versus Waco, the Tigers stayed locked into that upward trajectory with a 12-1 victory in five-inning, run-rule fashion at Tidwell Field.
The triumph continued a trend in which first-place Belton (11-9, 7-0) has scored at will — 92 runs during what now is a seven-game winning streak — while allowing very little, to the tune of six runs.
The wrinkle in the latest outburst, Tigers head coach Mark Krueger said, was when the runs accumulated.
“The difference tonight was we scored more in the first couple innings than we had in the past. So, anytime you can score in every inning, that’s putting the pressure on your opponent,” said Krueger, whose team was up 9-0 after two innings. “That was a great job by our guys.”
Tigers Left-hander Caleb Kennedy found the zone early and stayed in it, striking out 12 while scattering six hits in the five-inning complete game.
Hudson Rice (2-for-3) broke up the shutout — which would have been Belton’s fifth since the start of district play — with an RBI single in the fifth for the Lions (7-5-2, 3-4). Asa Sutton also had two hits for Waco.
“He threw strikes. We are big on no walks. We don’t like free passes,” Krueger said of Kennedy, who upped his record to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in district. “His last two performances weren’t as good. He knew that. He came back and did well tonight throwing strikes.”
Kennedy (2-for-2, three RBIs), Trap Johnson (2-for-3, three RBIs), Mason Ramm (2-for-3) and Reese Rumfield (2-for-3) paced Belton’s nine-hit attack.
Belton will go for the series sweep, its fourth straight to begin league play, on Thursday in Waco.
Kennedy, who recorded three strikeouts in three of the five innings, swiftly set down the Lions in order in the first, striking out the side with 16 pitches. Then the Tigers just as quickly took the lead for good in the bottom half of the opening frame.
Back-to-back singles by Ramm and Rumfield had runners on the corners. After Waco starter AJ Hernandez struck out Jacob Quigley, and Easton Drake walked to load the bases, Johnson bounced a grounder over the drawn-in third baseman and into left field for a two-run single and 2-0 advantage.
Belton added a third when Drake slid across on a passed ball.
Another brisk half-inning for Kennedy had the Tigers right back in the batter’s box, and the gates swung open in the bottom of the second.
An RBI double by Drake, Johnson’s run-scoring single, a bases-loaded walk by Gage Rinehart and Gage Flores’ RBI groundout highlighted a six-run inning that pushed the advantage to 9-0.
“That’s something we’ve had a little trouble with,” Ramm said of the instant offense. “We’ll score maybe two, three runs through four and then have a big fifth inning. The fifth inning has been our inning this year. But to score runs early puts pressure on the other team and it makes it easier for the pitcher to go out there and be confident.”
It was double digits after Kennedy’s line-drive to left chased home Johnson for 10-0 in the third, and Kennedy added a two-run double in the fourth to make it 12-0.
“The kids have been doing well in our (hitting) workouts and adjusting to different things that we throw at them, and you see the benefits of that,” Krueger said.