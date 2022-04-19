Temple’s Moon headed back to state
WACO — Temple senior Daniel Moon shot 75 for the second straight day Tuesday at Bear Ridge Golf Club then eliminated a Tyler Legacy competitor on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to advance out of the Class 6A Region II tournament for the second consecutive year.
Moon earned the region’s final individual berth in the state tournament to be held May 9-10 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, where he finished in a tie for 38th last year.
Salado, Lake Belton girls advance to state tournament
HUNTSVILLE — Salado posted a second-round 401 on Tuesday to win the Class 4A Region III tournament, and Lake Belton finished third as both teams punched their tickets to the state tournament.
The Lady Eagles (399-401—800) beat runner-up China Spring (410-400—810) by 10 shots, and the Lady Broncos (403-413—816) slipped to third on the final day but held off Bellville by seven strokes to claim the region’s last state berth.
Lydia Burleson (90-93—183) finished fourth in the individual standings, and teammate Cooper Meyer (92-92—184) was fifth to anchor Salado. Reese Rich (99-103—202), Madeline Rakowitz (123-113—236) and Elliot Self (118-121—239) rounded out the Lady Eagles’ card.
Lake Belton’s Tiffany Lange (86-87—173) was the individual runner-up — behind Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Montana DiLeo (79-78—157) — and teammate Shelby Pusey (94-96—190) finished in a tie for seventh. Shelby Chaney (109-110—219), Katherine Moore (114-120—234) and Clara Brunner (125-120—245) completed the Lady Broncos’ scores.
DiLeo, teammate Neely Wozniak and Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee earned the region’s three individual berths in the state tournament, which is May 16-17 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.