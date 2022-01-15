When recruiters from LeTourneau approached Keauna Whitfield about playing basketball for them, she had never heard of the school or had any idea where it was.
She couldn’t even pronounce it.
Five years later, the senior from Rosebud-Lott considers Longview and the school for which she is one of the program’s all-time leading scorers her home.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I would achieve all the accomplishments that I have,” said Whitfield, who is taking advantage of a fifth year of eligibility because of the pandemic stoppage. “It’s still a little overwhelming. I haven’t wrapped my head around the whole thing. Maybe I will when it’s all over.”
A lot has happened since she packed up her belongings after a high school career as a stellar five-sport athlete at Rosebud-Lott and moved to Longview. Much of that has been around a basket.
Just before New Year’s Day, Whitfield crossed the 1,500-point plateau to become the second-leading scorer in program history and easily the highest scorer since LeTourneau switched from NAIA to NCAA Division III in 1998.
Despite her high school accomplishments, Whitfield was lightly recruited. The speedy 5-foot-7 shooting guard averaged a career double-double — 20 points and 11 rebounds at Rosebud-Lott. That’s not to mention her all-state credentials in track and field and cross country, plus her role as one of the best volleyball and softball players on her Lady Cougars teams.
Whitfield was confident in her athletic ability, but she wondered if going to LeTourneau was the right thing to do.
“I never really questioned what I could do,” she said. “Like most freshmen, I just wondered what I was getting into, if my teammates would like me and if I would fit in at college.”
Oh, she fit in just fine. She also produced just fine.
Whitfield averaged just less than 13 points, including a 32-point outing, and nine rebounds per game her first season to garner all-freshman honors in the American Southwest Conference. She put up similar numbers the following year before taking her game to another level her junior year of 2019-20. That season she scored almost 17 per game en route to garnering first team All-ASC East Division honors as well as making East all-defensive team and Dave Campbell’s Division III all-Texas team. Last year she led the ASC in scoring and claimed many of the same honors, including three player of the week awards.
She hasn’t tapered off this season, leading the ASC with 18.8 points per outing. Whitfield’s game is one of speed and physicality that allows her to mix it up near the basket as well as hit pull-up jumpers or 3-pointers when available.
LeTourneau coach Cassi Rozanski shudders to think what life might have been like without Whitfield the last five years. Whitfield was a freshman during Rozanski’s first season in Longview when the program had to replace seven seniors.
“She’s meant everything to us all five years,” said Rozanski, a Groesbeck native. “I’ve never coached a kid who works as hard and is committed as she is. Every day she brings it. It’s hard to think about her not being here and how to replace her.
“She had the athleticism and the potential. Coming from Rosebud-Lott, it’s so different going from there to here. We counted on her as a freshman and her game continued to evolve.”
LeTourneau’s season has endured multiple COVID pauses, including this past weekend. The Yellowjackets are in the middle of the ASC standings and hope to gain ground as soon as their season resumes. When it does, it will be the home stretch of one of the program’s greatest players.
In an era of free-flowing transfers in the collegiate ranks, Whitfield stayed put even as her game blossomed. She admits she gave serious thought to transferring after her sophomore year. Instead, she is now one of the biggest ambassadors for a school and program she knew nothing of until a few years ago.
“I talked to my parents (Keith and Janice Whitfield) and I prayed,” said Whitfield, who is an education major and plans to teach and coach. “God did not tell me to move, so I stayed here. By staying here, I accomplished things I never would have if I had left.”