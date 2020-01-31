The regular season doesn’t end until Feb. 11, but Friday night’s District 12-6A encounter between Temple and Killeen Ellison sure felt as though the playoffs already had arrived.
With the Tem-Cats aiming to steady themselves in the fourth spot and the Lady Eagles pushing to stay in the league title discussion, the stakes were palpable inside raucous Wildcat Gym where Ellison’s first-quarter surge paved the way for its 50-33 victory over Temple.
“That was a playoff atmosphere. If we’re trying to make the playoffs, that’s something we have to get used to,” said Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team dropped to 20-12 overall and 7-6 in district, tied with Copperas Cove for the coveted final postseason berth. “They’re fighting for something. We’re fighting for something. Both teams played really hard.”
There was certainly no arguing that.
In a game that was hard-fought and physical from the onset, the Lady Eagles (22-9, 12-2) jumped out to a 17-1 lead before the Tem-Cats made their first field goal — Aaliyah Thomas’ mid-range jumper with 1:27 left in the first quarter — and never let their advantage dip below 10 the rest of the way.
“They were focused and they wanted it,” said Ellison coach Sherry McKinnon, whose squad remained in second place and a game behind leader Harker Heights. “We talked about how important this game would be for us but we also knew how important the game was for Temple, too. So, I’m real proud of my kids. They came out and I believe our defense was clicking.”
Temple finished 6-of-36 from the field but scraped and stayed within reach by going 18-of-23 from the free throw line in a foul-heavy 32 minutes. Ellison made 16 of its 49 shots from the floor and was 17-of-29 at the line.
Taliyah Johnson had a team-high seven points for the Tem-Cats, who trailed 19-8 after one quarter and 29-17 at halftime but couldn’t escape the effects of the early deficit. Aniah Hall and Wilashia Burleson added six points apiece.
“Offensively, we weren’t patient so we gave them a lot of touches, possessions off of shots that shouldn’t have been taken,” LeBlanc said. “So, you go down, 11 or 12, you’re still in the ball game, but you’re trying to recover from that against a good team and that’s hard to do.”
The Tem-Cats pulled within 10 at 33-23 after Hall’s layup with 5:14 to go in the third, but the Lady Eagles finished the frame with an 8-4 edge for a 41-27 cushion entering the fourth.
Ellison’s Alina Simon and Nylia Mobley posted 12 points apiece, and Evelyn Lorenzo chipped in eight.
While a victory would’ve given Temple a full game lead over Cove for fourth place, the loss wasn’t all that damaging to the Tem-Cats’ playoff aspirations. Though, LeBlanc understands the task that is ahead, starting with a road test at Waco on Tuesday, then a closing stretch that includes Hewitt Midway and the Lady Bulldawgs.
“It would’ve helped. It would’ve been a good win for us. But we still control our own destiny, and sometimes that’s a good thing,” LeBlanc said. “We just have to go take care of business. We have three left.”