While leaders in education grapple with decisions regarding the start of a fast-approaching academic year in the midst of the all-encompassing COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools on Friday announced its “Return to Play” plan, which pushed back the start of the 2020 fall sports seasons to September.
Under its revised athletic calendar, the state’s largest governing body for private school athletics selected Sept. 8 as the first day for fall sports teams — including football, volleyball and cross country — to hold official practices, about a month later than usual.
Regular-season volleyball matches and cross country meets will commence Sept. 21, while the football season won’t start until the week of Sept. 28, likely Friday, Oct. 2, after three weeks of practice and one scrimmage.
Fall sports championship dates were unchanged but because of the later start, winter sports such as basketball and boys and girls soccer also will get going later in the school year, with Nov. 2 slated as the starting date for practices.
“There were a couple different ways they could’ve gone about it, but it all just comes down to safety first for the kids and putting the kids in the safest environment possible. We support the decision,” Holy Trinity Catholic athletic director and football head coach James Shelton said. “This gives us time to see if the world will get back to any type of normal anytime soon without saying everything is canceled. It keeps safety first and we still get football.”
Jeremy Calahan, athletic director and football coach at Central Texas Christian, said he was encouraged by Friday’s announcement and also acknowledged more changes might be in store.
“For me, it’s exciting because I feel like the alternative was no football and no fall sports. So, to have a plan from people who are an authority, who I trust, it’s great to see them come out with a plan that looks like it’s well put together,” Calahan said. “Things are best-case scenario given the current situation. So, I’m very pleased that we have a plan to forge ahead.”
While coaches and players await their chance to compete again, TAPPS will allow its schools to continue voluntary summer strength and conditioning programs — which started June 1 — using originally established health and safety guidelines until the first day of classes, whether those are virtual, in-person or both.
Holy Trinity’s first day of school is scheduled to be Aug. 12 while CTCS is supposed to return Aug. 13.
From that first day of classes through Sept. 7, schools are permitted 3 hours per day or a maximum of 15 hours per week to conduct similar strength and conditioning programs. Shelton said Holy Trinity intends to utilize the allotted time to not only keep players in shape athletically, but also keep them sharp mentally.
“We want to keep the kids’ spirits high and get them to understand that just because things are delayed, they aren’t over. This isn’t the end,” Shelton said. “We’ll do that, keep working and be ready to go when the time comes.”
TAPPS’ decision was levied as the state continued to see large daily increases in coronavirus cases and set the table for an anticipated announcement from the University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body for public school athletics.
The UIL has yet to release its plan despite a trend of school districts around Texas this week delaying the start of the school year, in-person instruction and extracurricular activities, such as athletics, well into September, and in at least one instance (Houston ISD) into October.
“For us, there’s now at least a known, so I’ve been able to communicate with my parents and athletes and we’re just going to keep working,” Calahan said. “Summer conditioning has been great. The kids have been wearing masks, staying apart and using hand sanitizer. So it’s been a great summer for us. Now, we have to sit and pray that the (coronavirus) numbers get to a better place so all this comes true.”