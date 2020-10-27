A year ago, Temple had to replace nine defensive starters. Those vacancies were in part filled in some form by underclassmen, including two freshmen and six sophomores and others who hadn’t seen much, if any, varsity action.
That group weathered the ups and downs — allowing a low of three points and yielding a high of 52 — and everything else in between usually associated with learning the ropes. It then tucked 11 games’ worth of experience into its collective back pocket ahead of this season.
Five contests into 2020, the Wildcats are so far seeing the positive returns from that year of growth. Factoring in the season-low 149 yards and seven points allowed during last week’s District 12-6A win over Bryan, Temple’s defense is yielding 271.8 yards and 13.4 points an outing.
“It’s not tangible but it’s a real thing and it’s chemistry between the coaches and players,” said Temple head coach Scott Stewart, whose team surrendered 382.4 yards per game (534 in its final outing) and 28.8 points a night in 2019. “There’s no teacher like experience. It gives you a chance to be what you’re supposed to be if you believe in what you’re doing and you believe in the coaches. And there’s a confidence that comes with the experience. I’ve seen that. Now, you’re one bad game away from confidence being shattered. But this is a mature group, so there’s not a lot of chest-beating.”
Taurean York, one of those freshmen a year ago who led Temple with 80 tackles, is halfway to that total with a team-high 41. Junior defensive end Eric Shorter is next with 28 tackles, followed by senior tackle Jayven Taylor (24), junior linebacker Marshall Grays (23), senior cornerback Keon Williams (22) and junior safety Jaden Jackson (21). O’Tarian Peoples has had a hand in four turnovers, with one interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that doubles as Temple’s lone defensive touchdown.
The Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) held their previous two league opponents scoreless in six of the eight quarters and enter Thursday night’s district clash against Harker Heights (3-2, 1-1) at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen having surrendered just one touchdown of more than 40 yards.
“It’s not that we were broke (last year). It was the big plays that were killing us. That’s what we’ve harped on them this year — don’t give up the big play. I think it’s working well,” Wildcats defensive coordinator Dexter Knox said. “I think as long as we stay the course, stay focused, cross my fingers, I think we’ve got a group that understands what we’re doing.”
Gaining on the ground and through the air
Temple running back Samari Howard is more than halfway to 1,000 yards rushing, starting Week 6 with 568 yards. The junior, who also owns 15 catches and 211 yards receiving, has 11 total touchdowns (eight rushing), with seven of those coming in his last two outings.
Quarterback Humberto Arizmendi is 13 yards shy of 1,000 passing for the season. His 14 touchdown tosses have been split among five players, with senior AJ McDuffy the recipient of a team-high four.
It’s the Knights
Head coach Jerry Edwards’ Harker Heights Knights are coming off a 35-34 victory over Killeen Ellison in which senior quarterback Shaun West completed 12 of 18 passes for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 79 yards and a TD rushing.
West is 68-of-120 for the year and will spread the ball around to his receivers, four of whom have at least 10 receptions. Junior Marcus Maple leads the way with 20 catches, 408 yards and five touchdowns. Terrance Carter, another junior, has 22 receptions for 314 yards and four scores.
Meanwhile, sophomore running back Re’Shaun Sanford has a team-high 512 yards rushing.
“Their team speed is unreal. I mean it’s very impressive,” said Stewart, whose Wildcats defeated the Knights 37-3 last season. “Their skill guys are so scary, and they find ways to win.”
Playing on a Thursday
Stewart said not much will change this week in terms of preparing for a Thursday night game, something the Wildcats avoided last season after playing a pair in 2018.
“We tweak it to where Monday and Tuesday are hybrid days. You add some stuff that we would normally do Tuesday to Monday and that way we can move the stuff we usually do Wednesday to Tuesday. We kind of do that,” Stewart said. “Once we walk off the field (Tuesday night), the next 48 hours is just like it would be if game day was Friday.”
Other 12-6A games this week
The other three matchups in 12-6A all are slated for Friday — Belton (2-3, 2-0) at Bryan (2-1, 1-1); Killeen Ellison (1-4, 0-2) at Killeen (1-4, 0-2); Killeen Shoemaker (4-0, 2-0) at Copperas Cove (1-4, 0-2).
Honor roll
The first six-week grading period wrapped up recently and 20 Wildcats landed on the honor roll — 13 on the A’s and B’s list and seven on the all A’s.
“That’s what’s going to get them through the next 70 years of their lives. If the only thing we do is teach them football, we will have failed them, and in my opinion, I will have failed me. That’s why there is high accountability and a lot of emphasis put on grades,” Stewart said. “Second half of every grading period we go to tutorials every day. We start practice an hour later so that we can get the kids to tutorials.”