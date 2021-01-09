UMHB men fall to Midwestern State
BELTON — Carson Hammond scored 23 points to lead three Mary Hardin-Baylor players in double figures but it wasn’t enough for the Crusaders in a 93-70 loss to NCAA Division II Midwestern State in an exhibition game Saturday afternoon.
Aedan Welch added 13 points, and Gibson Hearne had 11 for UMHB, which made 15 3-pointers — seven by Hammond — but struggled to slow down Midwestern State in the open court. The Mustangs scored 21 fast-break points, compared to five for the Crusaders.
Derrick Ogechi had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds for Midwestern State, which was 19-of-47 from 3-point range as the teams hoisted a combined 93 attempts from beyond the arc.
After having its first two American Southwest Conference games canceled, UMHB (3-3) is set to finally open its league schedule with games at home against Louisiana College on Thursday and Belhaven next Saturday.
Midwestern State 93,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 70
MIDWESTERN ST.
Wilson 8-13 1-1 21, Ogechi 7-12 2-2 21, Hamilton 5-11 0-0 15, Sanders 3-5 1-2 9, Brown 2-4 1-1 6, Carter 2-2 1-3 5, Weger 1-2 2-2 4, McCarthy 1-5 0-0 3, Dusek 1-1 0-0 3, Jones 0-5 2-2 2, Massey 1-2 0-1 2, Herrick 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-666 10-14 93.
UMHB
Hammond 8-15 0-0 23, Welch 6-12 0-0 13, Johnson 3-11 0-0 8, Richardson 0-5 0-0 0, Reaves 0-2 0-0 0, Hearne 4-10 1-1 11, Laird 2-3 0-0 6, Wright 1-1 2-2 5, Ollison 1-2 0-0 2, Dilworth 1-4 0-0 2, Hartman 0-1 0-0 0, Musa 0-3 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Glasper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-69 3-3 70.
Halftime—Midwestern St. 40-25. 3-Point Goals—Midwestern St. 19-47 (Ogechi 5-8, Hamilton 5-11, Wilson 4-7, Sanders 2-4, Dusek 1-1, Brown 1-2, McCarthy 1-4, Weger 0-1, Massey 0-1, Williams 0-1, Herrick 0-2, Jones 0-5), UMHB 15-46 (Hammond 7-14, Laird 2-2, Johnson 2-8, Hearne 2-8, Wright 1-1, Welch 1-3, Dilworth 0-1, Reaves 0-2, Musa 0-2, Richardson 0-5). Fouled Out—none. Rebounds—Midwestern St. 46 (Ogechi 11), UMHB 34 (Hammond 6). Assists—Midwestern St. 21 (Carter, Weger 4), UMHB 23 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls—Midwestern St. 12, UMHB 12.
UMHB women cruise past Ozarks
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Mary Hardin-Baylor got scoring production from 16 players and was in control from start to finish in a 75-57 victory over Ozarks on Saturday afternoon.
Bethany McLeod scored 10 points off the bench and was the only player in double figures for the Lady Crusaders (5-2, 1-1 American Southwest Conference), who got 52 points from their reserves. Madison McCoy added nine points, and Allaira Jones had six points and a game-high 11 rebounds for UMHB, which shot 48 percent (28-of-59) from the field and owned a 48-29 advantage on the boards.
Kerigan Bradshaw scored 22 points, and Faith Curry had 12 for the Eagles (0-2, 0-2), who shot only 28 percent (16-of-58) on their home floor.
UMHB returns home to host ASC games against Louisiana College on Thursday and Belhaven next Saturday.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75,
Ozarks 57
UMHB (5-2, 1-1)
A.Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Benton 2-5 0-0 5, Elliott 2-3 0-0 5, Martin 2-7 0-0 4, Eggleston 1-5 1-2 3, McLeod 4-6 2-2 10, McCoy 4-5 0-0 9, Champion 1-2 3-4 5, Bonilla 2-5 0-0 5, Faux 1-2 3-4 5, Johnson 1-1 2-2 4, K.Kollmorgen 1-3 2-2 4, T.Kollmorgen 2-3 0-0 4, Cilliers 1-3 0-0 3, Hinton 1-1 0-0 2, C.Jones 0-0 1-2 1, Sale 0-2 0-0 0, Paeu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-18 75.
OZARKS (0-2, 0-2)
Bradshaw 6-16 9-9 22, Curry 4-14 4-7 12, McKinney 1-9 6-8 8, Sain 1-5 2-2 5, Dixson 2-5 0-0 4, Rhinehart 1-5 0-0 2, Schmelter 1-1 0-0 2, Forbes 0-1 2-2 2, Wyatt 0-2 0-0 0, Douglas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 23-28 57.
UMHB 15 16 25 19 — 75
Ozarks 6 12 14 25 — 57
3-Point Goals—UMHB 5-17 (Elliott 1-1, McCoy 1-1, Benton 1-3, Bonilla 1-3, Cilliers 1-3, Eggleston 0-1, Faux 0-1, Martin 0-2, McLeod 0-2), Ozarks 2-15 (Sain 1-3, Bradshaw 1-4, Rhinehart 0-1, Wyatt 0-1, Curry 0-3, McKinney 0-3). Fouled Out—K.Kollmorgen. Rebounds—UMHB 48 (A.Jones 11), Ozarks 29 (McKinney 7). Assists—UMHB 12 (Eggleston, Hinton 2), Ozarks 4 (Bradshaw 2). Total Fouls—UMHB 18, Ozarks 14.