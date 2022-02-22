AUSTIN — Just being familiar with the Burnet Lady Bulldogs didn’t make the task any easier for the Lake Belton Lady Broncos.
Instead, Burnet made it a clean sweep of three meetings this season with a 54-36 victory over Lake Belton in a Class 4A Region III girls basketball quarterfinal Tuesday night at Pflugerville Connally.
The outcome was never in doubt, though it was a game effort by the Lady Broncos (22-11) against their District 19-4A foe.
“They are a good team. They aren’t No. 1 in our district for no reason,” Lake Belton coach Taylor Hill said. “We try to work on our inside-out game first. We just came out flat.”
Burnet (18-12) advanced to the regional tournament in Lufkin for the first time in three years. The last time the Lady Bulldogs reached the regional semifinals, they advanced through to the state semifinals.
“It’s always tough to play somebody three times,” fifth-year Burnet coach Rick Gates said. “I was happy with the way we came out and every time they scored, we were able to match them and keep the lead at the same place.”
Burnet was doubly effective offensively from the perimeter as it was in the low post to build a 24-10 halftime lead.
A trio of Lady Bulldogs made 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to their 13-6 advantage.
In the meantime, the Lady Broncos had some success early, with Ella Wagenaar and Isabella Hinds connecting early for a 4-2 lead. Lake Belton managed only one more field goal in the quarter, an 8-footer by Trinity Fly. For Burnet, Danielle Oakley, Sydney Lough and Maesyn Gay all hit threes for its 13-6 lead.
Lake Belton was more aggressive in the second half and it showed on the scoreboard. Unfortunately for the Lady Broncos, the Lady Bulldogs didn’t decrease their output.
Burnet outscored Lake Belton 18-10 in the third quarter in much the same fashion as it opened the game. For Lake Belton, Ella Wagenaar pumped in eight of her team-high 17 points in the third.
She added seven more in the fourth as the Lady Broncos scored 16 in the final eight minutes.
“We pushed it up in the second half and I was proud of that,” Hill said.
Burnet was paced by Grace Gates’ 20 points — including four 3-pointers — followed by Gay with 14.
“Going forward, we know we are capable of more,” Hill of the 18-victory swing from Lake Belton’s inaugural season last year. “We have nothing to hang our heads about.”