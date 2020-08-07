Salado football head coach Alan Haire liked a lot of what he saw during the first few days of fall camp. Of course, at this stage, with opening night and a clash with non-district rival Troy still three weeks away, the Eagles are a work in progress.
Not just on the field, either.
“We had a couple (players) today we had to remind, ‘Hey, you have to have your mask up while you’re in here,’” Haire said, referring to the team-issued neck Gaiters players must use over their mouths and noses. “If you want to participate and move forward, you have to follow the guidelines.”
Preseason practices revved up this week for Class 1A-4A programs — a cherished, anticipated portion of the calendar when the weather swelters and teams’ aspirations are limitless.
Everybody knows the drill — blocking, tackling and scoring — between the lines. However, game plans include additional sections this year that have nothing to do with post patterns or blitzes but are just as important to determining successful campaigns.
Indeed, as the coronavirus pandemic relentlessly continues to shape everyday life, it’s going to require more than just touchdowns to post victories on Friday nights this season.
“The alternative is do whatever the heck you want and whenever you want and you may get another season taken away from you. Then what are you going to do?” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
Extensive daily health screening.
No sharing water bottles.
Observe social distancing.
Wear a mask when not wearing, well, the other mask.
Sanitize, sanitize and sanitize some more.
The list goes on.
“It’s a challenge. I wish I had a stronger word for it,” Haire said. “But the end result is the chance to participate. When you think of an end, you’ll follow the means to get there. So we have to handle all adversity put in front of us.”
Zach Westbrook is used to relying on the person next to him, and vice versa. As the center on Troy’s offensive line entering his third season as a varsity starter, Westbrook is well aware of the benefits that stem from working in unison with his linemates — big gains by the ball carrier behind them.
If he, the rest of the Trojans and every other high school football team in the area and across the state want to make it through this season, Westbrook knows he’ll have to uphold his end of the bargain — on and off the field — and hopes everyone around him will, too.
“I feel quite a bit of responsibility. I don’t want to cost my team the season. I don’t want to miss my senior year,” Westbrook said. “There’s a lot of trust involved in this. There is another layer added to it.”
The COVID-19 crisis certainly heaped more onto plates of those who already have quite the to-do lists. Making sure a player brings his cleats with him is the very least of the worries now.
Local coaches spent the last couple months diligently and meticulously coming up with ways to combat the spread of the coronavirus and establish some sort of comfort zone around their athletic facilities. They’ve fine-tuned health and safety protocols, heeding advice from local and state officials as well as the University Interscholastic League — Texas’ governing body over public high school extracurricular activities — all with a collective goal of salvaging the football season.
“Nobody has ever done anything like this, so we kind of took the fire and fall-back methodology to it. Obviously, we’ve tweaked it, but I think we’ve got it down pretty good,” Stewart said. “It just becomes part of what you do, just like anything else. At first it was kind of a pain, and even though none of us really want to do it, it’s part of the process now and I think everybody is pretty comfortable with it.”
There’s been a learning curve in every sense. From how to limit interaction in a sport that demands rough and tumble activity, to making sure players are properly hydrated, and every little thing in between.
“I think the toughest part is just getting used to (the added safety measures). Once you get used to it, it’s just coaching again,” said head coach Brett Sniffin, whose Belton Tigers, along with Stewart’s Wildcats, kickoff 6A fall practices after Labor Day. “It’s the normal right now and it’s the way to stay working on the field.”
Even while adhering to the recommended precautions, concerns still crop up — such as what a player does during his free time when, perhaps, no one is monitoring his social distancing — and confidence remains tempered. So far, no area team through two-plus months of workouts dating to June 8 has experienced an outbreak. However, the possibility of that occurring assuredly sits in the back of every coach’s mind.
“You’re depending on more than 100 kids to make good decisions,” Haire said.
Coaches and athletic directors who are juggling training sessions and hygiene lessons say that all they can do is forge ahead in spite of the circumstances, similar to the way a team keeps playing despite being down with time running out.
“I know a lot can change. It seems like something changes every day. But I feel pretty good now,” Rogers head coach Charlie Roten said. “We are all trying to do the best we can. I think the decision-makers realize that football is important. It’s a game but it’s a big part of this state and this country. It can bring people together. I think it’s important that we play.”
Some high school students in more than a dozen states have had their seasons shifted to the spring. At the college level, seasons have been canceled all together. That his players have the opportunity to suit up in the fall — per usual — is all the motivation Troy head coach Ronnie Porter needs to provide his best possible answers to something that, even six months later, presents so many unknowns.
“Whenever you walk out on the field, it’s like a blessing, getting to coach and scream and yell and teach and seeing their eyes widen when something clicks for them. That’s what keeps you going on a daily basis. That’s not changed. That’s the part you look forward to, getting to go out and coach,” Porter said. “All the rest I’ll deal with and put up with and do what’s right so we can go out and make a difference in their lives.”
Lives that have to be protected — and need to have football.