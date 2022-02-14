CORSICANA — Temple never led Monday night against Duncanville, a perennial favorite to win it all. The Tem-Cats also never let up, and that made perfect sense for a group built, in part, by a collective willingness to battle by any means necessary.
“We didn’t get down. We continued to play, and that they continued to the end regardless of what was happening is a good sign,” Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “You never want it to end like this, but I thought we had a great season.”
It ended at the hands — the active, pestering hands — of the Pantherettes, who routinely turned defense into enough offense and recorded a 69-39 victory in the Class 6A bi-district round at Tiger Gym, in which Temple seniors Nyteria Colbert, Aniah Hall, Khia Kirkwood, Krista Gwyn, Keaundria Burleson, Aaliyah Thomas and Jasmine Calvery played for the final time.
“I grew up with them, so it is sad because we are going our separate ways now,” said Colbert, a four-year starter for the Tem-Cats. “At the same time, everyone knows they can call on me. I’m kind of like the mama of the group. I used to be the baby. Now I’m the mama, so that makes it less heartbreaking.”
Duncanville (31-6), which is two seasons removed from a state championship and finished second in District 11-6A this season behind reigning champ DeSoto, advanced to face Mesquite Horn in the area round.
Colbert and Thomas posted 17 points apiece, combining for 22 of those 34 in the second half. Colbert and Hall, who began high school as a freshman at Belton before starting the last three season with Temple, each exit with more than 1,000 points for their careers.
Victoria Flores paced three Pantherettes in double figures with 13 points. Kenidi Glover added 12 and Breniya Arnold had 10. They were among the 10 players to post at least two points for Duncanville, which didn’t shoot particularly well but used an aggressive defense that flexed the ability to press and trap anywhere on the court to create its separation on the scoreboard.
“We got some of those first-game jitters out, of course. Other than that, I think the girls played good. They were composed, made good decisions running the floor and played good defense. That’s the number one thing for us,” said Duncaville coach LaJeanna Howard, whose team was 27-of-66 (41 percent) from the field and 11-of-12 at the line and forced 32 turnovers. “We missed a couple of chippies and some quick, little putbacks. We definitely have to make those. But, as I said, it’s the first game, and I’ll take it. A win is a win in the playoffs.”
Temple (20-15) finished 10-of-27 from the field and 15-of-23 at the free throw line, including a perfect 10-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
Kirkwood and Colbert helped force turnovers on two of Duncanville’s first three possessions, but Temple couldn’t convert those into points and the Pantherettes soon settled into attack mode at both ends of the floor.
Duncanville produced a 9-0 run before the Tem-Cats got on the board with a free throw from Hall at the 4:40 mark of the first. That was followed by eight more from the Pantherettes for 17-1, a 3-pointer by Thomas and Flores’ bucket with 25 seconds left in the quarter that left it 19-4.
Colbert’s transition layup provided the opening points of the second and Thomas made a pair of free throws to get Temple within 20-8. Duncanville scored 14 of the next 18 points to establish its 34-12 halftime advantage.
It was a 46-24 contest entering the fourth.
“Honestly, coming into the game people thought we were going to get blown out by 60 points,” Colbert said. “But, we never game up. We stayed as a team and stuck together.”
Just like usual.