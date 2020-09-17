About the time Temple and College Station were supposed to take the field for Thursday night’s scrimmage, storm clouds — propelled by a blustery breeze — drifted over Wildcat Stadium and dropped heavy rain.
Seriously? How much longer were the Wildcats expected to wait until they could finally tackle an opposing player? After all, it already had been since November.
Well, they waited about an hour more, and then, boom, football was back in Temple.
"Again, 2020 is just like anything I've ever seen. We get ready to roll and we have a lightning delay. So, it's like, this is how we're going to start it off," fifth-year Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. "But, to finally get out there and watch the kids run around, I mean these kids haven't played in 10 months, it was fun."
After a week in helmets and another in full pads, the Wildcats hit the Bob McQueen Field turf for a dress rehearsal of the utmost importance, with roles to fill at positions such as quarterback, along the offensive line and at wide receiver, among others.
And in a year that has demanded adjusting on the fly — no spring football in its truest form, just virtually, as an example — former district foes Temple and College Station did their share of tweaking and fine-tuning Thursday as they tested their respective mettle in their lone scrimmage leading up to Week 1 of a season that’s been delayed by a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The exhibition — accompanied every now and then by some thunder and spurts of more rain — had a format that included 12-play rotations, when first-string offenses went against first-string defenses, the second strings followed, and so on. After that, the proceedings upped a few intensity levels with two live 12-minute quarters, during which the Cougars outscored the Wildcats 28-14.
"It's going to be nice to go in and evaluate film against somebody of that caliber because College Station is a perennial program. We want to scrimmage good people. They'll show you what don't have and what you do have," Stewart said. "So, we'll take a look and learn from our mistakes."
Among the battles Stewart will decipher in the coming days, with the season opener at 8 p.m. next Friday against Longview at AT&T Stadium in Arlington creeping closer and closer, is at quarterback where senior Humberto Arizmendi and sophomore Mikal Harrison-Pilot split time Thursday night. Arizmendi was the JV signal-caller last season, and Harrison-Pilot started all of the Wildcats’ 11 games in 2019 at safety.
Arizmendi led one scoring drive with the No. 1 unit in the controlled portion that included a 46-yard completion to Tr’darius Taylor and, one play later, a 14-yard scoring pass to A.J. McDuffy in the back, right corner of the end zone. Arizmendi then connected with Luke Allen for a 25-yard touchdown over the middle during the first quarter of the timed event.
Temple’s top returning running back, Samari Howard, burst up the middle, angled toward the left sideline and broke a tackle at the Cougars 15-yard line en route to a 68-yard TD in the second timed quarter. The junior shared carries with Thomas McVade, Jalen Robinson and Bryce Langrum, who had the night’s second-longest run, behind an offensive line with one returning starter in Alex Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, Temple’s aggressive, hard-hitting defense had its ups-and-downs against a cagey Cougars first-string offense, giving up just one TD in the controlled portion and getting an interception from safety Jaden Jackson that was first tipped by linebacker Taurean York. However, College Station QB Jett Huff — son of head coach Steve Huff — did toss two long TDs among his three during the two 12-minute sessions.
"I was really proud of the way we played. I was proud of our defensive front seven. Got a brand new secondary and it showed. Got a brand new O-Line and it showed. Got a brand new quarterbacks and it showed at times. so, we always say the biggest room in the house is the room for improvement," Stewart said.