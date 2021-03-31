BELTON — In less than ideal conditions for a track and field competition Wednesday, Temple and Belton still managed to qualify a combined 14 athletes for the next round, and the Belton boys and Bryan girls built early leads in the race for the team titles on the first day of the District 12-6A meet at Tiger Field.
The top four finishers in each event keep their seasons alive with berths in the 11/12-6A area meet, and Temple sent four competitors and Belton 10 into the next round through the seven events — all six field events and the 3,200-meter run — completed Wednesday.
With cold wind gusts of more than 20 mph in the morning, Belton junior Samantha Cook and Temple freshman Sofia Garcia were the first athletes in red and blue to punch their area tickets. Cook crossed the finish line in 12 minutes, 30.72 seconds to claim the silver medal — 25 seconds behind winner Kaitlyn Denney of Harker Heights — in the girls 3,200, and Garcia clocked a 12:48.91 to grab the final area berth.
“That wind was a little rough,” Cook said in an understatement. “I knew it wasn’t going to be fun, but I was still going to come out here and do my best. I’m happy to be going to the area meet.”
The Belton duo of junior Zach Dennison (10:07.61) and sophomore Clayton Oaks (10:20.60) followed suit by finishing second and fourth, respectively, in the boys 3,200, which was won by Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden (10:04.30).
Belton seniors Brady Shadrick and Trent Whitworth swept the top two spots in the boys pole vault, and Temple junior Jalen Robinson was fourth. Shadrick cleared 14 feet for the gold, Whitworth went 13-6 for the silver, and Robinson got over the bar at 11-6 for his spot in the area round.
Temple junior Addison King also extended her vaulting season by at least one more meet by clearing 9-6 to tie for third in the girls event, which was won by Bryan’s Sailor Todaro (12-0).
“I think some vaulters don’t do as well in the wind because most clubs they belong to all practice indoors,” King said. “I think I have a different mentality because we’ve vaulted outside so much.
“I’ve been vaulting since the seventh grade and I love it. I love bending the pole and the feel of it when it shoots you in the air.”
Belton junior Ayanna Jones took home the Lady Tigers’ only gold medal on the meet’s first day by leaping 17-10½ to win the girls long jump, and Tigers junior Connor Whitman advanced in the boys triple jump — won by Killeen’s Tyquan Scoby (45-7) — with a fourth-place leap of 42-1.
The Tigers’ gold medals went to senior Thomas Bowman and junior Jackson Engelke as Belton swept the throwing events.
Bowman’s heave of 49 feet won the boys shot put, and Engelke — who was fourth in the shot at 45-1 — had the day’s best throw in the boys discus at 142 feet.
“I didn’t throw as far as I thought I should have today because the wind got me a little bit,” Engelke said. “I would have been disappointed, though, if I didn’t win. I’ve worked hard for a long time for this, and we got cut off last year (because of the pandemic).”
Temple senior Jayvon Taylor also earned his way to the area meet in the boys discus with a toss of 137 feet that gave him the bronze medal.
“It was a mission to come out here and keep up with the guys, and this event played in my favor today,” Taylor said. “There was no pressure because it’s fun. If you keep the fun in the sport, there’s no pressure.”
Belton senior Campbell finished second in the girls shot put, but complete results for that event were not made available by press time.
The meet wraps up this evening, when athletes in the remaining running events will try to punch their tickets to the area meet April 15 at Hewitt Midway.
Belton leads the boys standings with 64 points heading into the final day, followed by Killeen Shoemaker (48), Killeen (31), Ellison (30), Bryan (17), Harker Heights (14), Temple (11) and Copperas Cove (2).
In the girls team standings — minus the shot put results — Bryan had 41.75 points, followed by Harker Heights (40.75), Ellison (37), Belton (22), Killeen (16), Copperas Cove (12.67), Temple (12.5) and Shoemaker (3.33).
District 12-6A Meet
Wednesday’s results at Tiger Field in Belton:
BOYS
Team (through seven of 17 events) — 1. Belton, 64; 2. Killeen Shoemaker, 48; 3. Killeen, 31; 4. Killeen Ellison, 30; 5. Bryan, 17; 6. Harker Heights, 14; 7. Temple, 11; 8. Copperas Cove, 2.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Bowman, Belton, 49-0; 2. Cote, Shoemaker, 46-4; 3. Tibbs, Shoemaker, 45-3; 4. Engelke, Belton, 45-1; 5. Ealoms, Bryan, 43-6; 6.
Discus — 1. Engelke, Belton, 142-0; 2. Ealoms, Bryan, 137-11; 3. Taylor, Temple, 137-0; 4. Marshall, Killeen, 133-10; 5. Bowman, Belton, 131-11; 6, Wolfe, Belton, 130-11.
Long jump — 1. Evans, Shoemaker, 23-11; 2. Spiller, Ellison, 23-1½; 3. Maple, Harker Heights, 22-11½; 4. Hill, Killeen, 22-10; 5. Boast, Copperas Cove, 22-7; 6. Sanford, Harker Heights, 21-10.
Triple jump — 1. Scoby, Killeen, 45-7; 2. Hill, Killeen, 43-7½; 3. Camacho, Shoemaker, 42-4; 4. Whitman, Belton, 42-1; 5. Johnson, 41-11½; 6. White, Harker Heights, 41-3.
High jump — 1. Spiller, Ellison, 6-6; 2. Alexander, Shoemaker, 6-4; 3. Turner, Bryan, 6-2; 4. Jackson, Killeen, 6-2; 5. Hudson, Shoemaker, 6-0; 6. Allen, Temple, 6-0.
Pole vault — 1. Shadrick, Belton, 14-0; 2. Whitworth, Belton, 13-6; 3. Kime, Harker Heights, 12-6; 4. Robinson, Temple, 11-6; 5. Villegas, Ellison, 9-6; 6. Willess, Belton, 9-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Crittenden, Ellison, 10:04.30; 2. Dennison, Belton, 10:07.61; 3. Johnson, Shoemaker, 10:20.15; 4. Oaks, Belton, 10:20.60; 5. Stringfellow, Shoemaker, 10:24.67; 6. Fuentes, Bryan, 10:24.98.
GIRLS
Team (through six of 17 events) — 1. Bryan, 41.75; 2. Harker Heights, 40.75; 3. Killeen Ellison, 37; 4. Belton, 22; 5. Killeen, 16; 6. Copperas Cove, 12.67; 7. Temple, 12.5; 8. Killeen Shoemaker, 3.33.
Field Events
(All distances in feet)
Shot put — 1. Results were not made available by press time.
Discus — 1. Stephen, Ellison, 117-7; 2. Ahsang, Ellison, 113-5; 3. Otis, Harker Heights, 108-7; 4. Cloud, Harker Heights, 105-1; 5. Burnett, Belton, 98-9; 6. Garmon, Shoemaker, 96-4.
Long jump — 1. Jones, Belton, 17-10½; 2. Brunn, Killeen, 17-5½; 3. Brown, Ellison, 17-3; 4. Wells, Bryan, 16-11½; 5. Jackson, Killeen, 16-7½; 6. Willis, Ellison, 16-1.
Triple jump — 1. Adkins, Bryan, 36-4½; 2. King, Ellison, 36-3¾; 3. Brunn, Killeen, 36-3; 4. Brown, Ellison, 35-9½; 5. Green, Copperas Cove, 35-5; 6. Jones, Belton, 35-4¾.
High jump — 1. (tie) Kelly, Harker Heights and Adkins, Bryan, 5-2; 3. Davis, Copperas Cove, 5-0; 4. (tie) Gonzalez, Shoemaker and Gaston, Copperas Cove and Davis, Copperas Cove, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Todaro, Bryan, 12-0; 2. Webb, Bryan, 10-6; 3. (tie) King, Temple and Pursley, Harker Heights, 9-6; 5. (tie) Vaden, Temple and Prentiss, Temple and Santos, Harker Heights and Carpenter, Bryan, 8-6.
Running Events
(All distances in meters)
3,200 — 1. Denney, Harker Heights, 12:05.52; 2. Cook, Belton, 12:30.72; 3. Perry, Harker Heights, 12:39.16; 4. Garcia, Temple, 12:48.91; 5. Terry, Temple, 12:59.50; 6. Castle, Belton, 13:02.57.