Temple-Cove softball

Temple’s Jordyn Valdez slides safely into third base behind Copperas Cove’s Larisa Perez in the Tem-Cats’ victory Tuesday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

For much of Tuesday night’s game, it appeared that Temple’s six-run second inning would be more than enough to put away Copperas Cove.

twaits@tdtnews.com