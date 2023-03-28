For much of Tuesday night’s game, it appeared that Temple’s six-run second inning would be more than enough to put away Copperas Cove.
Not so, but the Tem-Cats answered the challenge.
Temple tacked on another four in the sixth and held off the Lady Bulldawgs’ comeback bid to come away with an 11-8 victory in a District 12-6A softball game at Tem-Cat Field.
“We are in a good hitting district and you have to keep hitting and putting up those runs,” Temple coach Courtney Cynar said. “Our approach is to go out and adjust to whatever the other battery is trying to do. We hit a lot in practice and we’re making strides.”
Temple (4-16-1) ended the first round of district action at 2-4 in the league standings, and Cove (7-8-1) also sits at 2-4.
Alexis Ares picked up the victory in the circle for the Tem-Cats, and Cove’s Meagan Hunt took the loss.
The Tem-Cats posted a single run in the first when Jordyn Valdez scored from third on a Brooke Knox groundout.
Temple’s six-run second was highlighted by run-scoring extra-base hits from Z’Mya Cannon and Lily Wiser that gave the Tem-Cats early control of the game.
Lilliana Gandara and Kaitlyn Teeters opened the second with a walk and single to set the plate for Kayla Quinteros, who delivered an RBI single to right. Knox reached on a bases-loaded error and was followed by Cannon’s double down the line in left field then a Wiser triple into the right-center gap as the Tem-Cats claimed a 7-0 lead.
That held up until the sixth inning when Cove strung together some offense to crank out four runs and tighten things a bit. The Lady Dawgs produced four hits in the sixth, paced by doubles from Anissa Amaro and Laila LaCapra.
Temple answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame, getting run-scoring hits from Knox, Wiser and Gandara to regain a seven-run advantage at 11-4.
Cove made the Tem-Cats nervous with four runs in the top of the seventh, including a two-run triple from Lynsey Robison. Ares, who had been relieved in the sixth, returned to retire the last two Lady Bulldawgs to seal Temple’s victory.
“Overall, we still have a lot of work to do,” said Cynar, whose team hosts Bryan on Friday. “We’re such a young team. We thrive off positive energy and hopefully we can carry that on into Friday.”