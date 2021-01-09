It is possible to fill every waking hour by listening to sports talk from the airwaves. Whether on radio, television, or podcasts and other internet platforms, it’s not hard to find all the sports punditry on the professional and major college level we could ever need.
However, there has been a void of sports banter on a local level for several years.
Since the late Gene Pemberton left his long-running program during the afternoon drive time hours on KTEM 1400 AM, a show geared almost exclusively to the daily goings on in Bell County sports hasn’t been there. Pemberton routinely had area coaches on to discuss their teams’ fortunes, plus his deep connections with the Houston Astros organization and other prominent baseball people made the show a go-to spot for many locals.
To be fair, Waco-based radio sports talk shows with signals that reach the Temple-Belton area have provided segments to local coaches and players to come on to talk up their programs as news and accomplishments warranted. But, naturally, the bread and butter of those shows dealt with Baylor, the Big 12, the Cowboys and other professional newsmakers.
That drought ended last week with the launch of a new version of “Unnecessary Roughness,” which has been a staple on a Waco’s ESPN satellite network but has switched to Fox Sports Central Texas. The show has moved down the dial to 93.9 FM and on at 1330 AM, a spot veteran Bell County listeners might remember as KTON.
The show is hosted by Quiant Myers, who goes by the radio handle YourBoyQ, and Stephen Simcox and airs during the key drive time frame from 3-6 p.m. While there still will be the requisite pro and college information and analysis to impart — there are 3 hours to fill — the thrust of the show focuses on Bell County high school and college sports.
“We want this to be mainly about Temple, Belton, Killeen, UMHB,” said Myers, a radio veteran who has been part of the Wildcats football broadcast crew. “There are stations with Baylor, Baylor, Baylor, but we want this area to get as much attention. The show has been at ESPN for a while, since 2012, and now we’re taking it to FOX and will try to build it up on FOX.
“We’ll still talk all Big 12, NFL, NBA and MLB as this is the (radio) home of the Astros,” he said. “But we want the focus to be on local schools.”
Unnecessary Roughness and the rest of Fox Sports Central Texas’ daily lineup is buttressed by popular national personalities such as Dan Patrick, Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb and Clay Travis. UNR carves out space for local content amid the national.
The affable Myers, a California Bay Area native, came to Waco a decade ago after spending much of his initial radio career with a music station in Fresno and wanted to try his hand at sports talk. For him, it was a natural transition. His handle is both an outgrowth of the fact his first name is hard to pronounce and his personable, conversational style.
“It’s like I meet you in a bar and we just sit down and talk about the Temple Wildcats,” Myers said. “I like to be friends with everybody, and I make that the main thing that I do.
“I meet a lot of people. One guy I met said you sound like that dude on the radio,” Myers recalled and revealed to the fellow that he indeed was. “He said, ‘I get why you go by YourBoyQ.’ It’s like I’m your homeboy. I want to be like Norm from Cheers.”
Simcox is a McGregor native and gives Myers a voice to bounce off of while also working the sound board. Myers calls the partnership a “good dynamic. He is a true co-host.”
In the first week, the guest list included UMHB football coach Pete Fredenburg, Temple football coach Scott Stewart, Lake Belton football coach Brian Cope, Killeen boys basketball coach Reggie Huggins and Temple girls basketball coach RaShonta LeBlanc.
“My job is my lifestyle,” said Myers, who married a Texan and is firmly transplanted. “We can always talk about the Rockets beating the Spurs, but Harker Heights knocking off Killeen Ellison (in boys basketball) is a big deal, too. We want to stay on top of everything.”